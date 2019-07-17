Nicolo “Nick” Moramarco, retired chief of resource management with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, received the District’s highest employee award on June 28 at District Headquarters in Walla Walla.
He was inducted into the District’s Gallery of Distinguished Civilian Employees during an award ceremony to highlight employee contributions to the Corps. His photo and a narrative will be permanently displayed at the headquarters building along with past-years’ inductees.
Nick began his 35-year-long federal-service career in 1979 as a co-op education student in the Comptroller’s Office. He career included positions as an accountant and auditor in positions with the Walla Walla, Portland and Seattle districts.
He became the Walla Walla District’s finance and accounting officer in 1987, and served dual-duty as the District budget officer. In July 1995, he was chosen to serve as the District’s resource management officer, overseeing all financial management responsibilities. He also served as the District’s chief of contracting for eight months, and served on the Northwestern Division’s Regional Management Board for more than 15 years.
Upon his retirement in December 2014, Nick was awarded the Superior Civilian Service Award.
Known as “Mr. No” by some District staff, Nick had a reputation for frugality, balanced by a well-honed understanding of the unique needs of the organization.