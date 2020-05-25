Former area nurse, teacher publishes first novel

“Danee’s Dilemma,” by Diana Langner, 396 pages, October 2019, Seiders House Publishing, available on amazon.com.
Former area nursing instructor and registered nurse Diana Langner‘s experiences as the night shift charge nurse in a nursing home became the impetus for her first novel.
While in Walla Walla, she was an RN in the neuro/ortho/rehab unit and float pool off and on at St. Mary Medical Center between 1995-2004, she emailed.
“Before working at St. Mary, the conditions I saw as the night shift charge nurse in a nursing home inspired me to write Danee’s story,” she said. “To me, there hadn’t been much of a change in the residents’ care since I’d worked in a nursing home several years before, and I felt disillusioned by our society.”
She said she was “overwhelmingly saddened to see residents living out their lives in an institution.”
“I felt if I got more education I would be in a position to make positive changes for nursing home residents. After earning a nursing degree, I realized it would take forever to work my way up the ladder enough to make changes.
Understanding the power of words, she studied fiction writing in 2007 in hopes of writing a book to promote awareness. ... “Danee’s Dilemma” is mostly based on Diana’s experiences as a nurse.
Such conditions inspired her to write “Danee’s Dilemma,” the book, she said.
Danee is a first-year nursing student assigned clinical rotation at a nursing home. Acting as a bodyguard when it comes to her patients gets her in trouble with the care facility’s director.
The memories of her grandfather’s treatment at that facility spur Danee to provide better care for residents. “Instead, she causes one chaotic predicament after another,” according to the plot synopsis.
The administrator complains to her instructor because of the disruptions. The potential for romance enters the picture, a test for Danee who wants to pass her clinicals.
Diana said the story addresses staffing challenges at a nursing home from a nurse’s perspective.
“What I liked about both the nursing students and the nurses I worked with was how much they cared about their patients,” Diana said.
As a high school student, Diana aspired to become an English teacher, modern dancer or scientist, she said in her bio. Employment in a small private nursing home at age 16 set her on a different path.
From that time, she worked as a nurse’s aide, a licensed practical nurse and a registered nurse in hospital and nursing home settings.
In 2001, she earned a master of science in nursing in community health nursing from Washington State University.
Between 2001-2003, she was a clinical nursing instructor at St. Mary and Walla Walla General Hospital. At Walla Walla Community College she taught neurology, women’s health and men’s health.
A native of Fort Richardson, Alaska, Diana lived in Oklahoma until age 4, then grew up in the Northwest and moved to Tri-Cities in 2004 where she lives with her husband. She retired in 2014.
She’s currently drafting “Danee’s Decision,” the second book in the Danee series.