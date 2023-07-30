Family lore shared by my parents and grandmothers piqued my curiosity about our forebears, fanning the genealogical embers, albeit with scant tales about our relations, some quite ancient.
One of our funniest ancestral connections is traditionally told this way:
“We’re related to two U.S. presidents through maternal great-grandmother Frances Cleveland Axtell: her cousin Grover Cleveland and (here you whisper conspiratorially from behind your hand) and cousin Millard Fillmore — but don’t tell anyone.”
The latter is always spoken with hand over mouth, always saying, “but don’t tell anyone,” with a wink and a smile.
Stephen Grover Cleveland was the first Democrat elected to the U.S. presidency after the Civil War in 1885. He is the only president to leave the White House and return for a second term four years later. He held the post as the 22nd and 24th president.
One of nine children, he was born March 18, 1837, in Caldwell, New Jersey, to Presbyterian minister Richard Falley and Ann Neal Cleveland.
Grover led pro-business Bourbon Democrats, who opposed high tariffs, free silver, inflation, imperialism and subsidies to businesses, farmers, or veterans. His crusade for political reform and fiscal conservatism made him an icon for American conservatives of the era, so Wikipedia says.
As a lawyer in Buffalo, he faced tasks with single-minded concentration, Whitehouse.gov reports.
A reformer, he was elected mayor of Buffalo in 1881 and later was governor of New York. At 44, he emerged into a political prominence that in three years carried him to the White House.
Cleveland won the presidency with the combined support of Democrats and reform Republicans, the “Mugwumps,” who disliked his opponent James G. Blaine of Maine’s record.
All the comforts of the White House initially made the bachelor ill at ease. “I must go to dinner,” he wrote a friend, “but I wish it was to eat a pickled herring, a Swiss cheese and a chop at Louis’ instead of the French stuff I shall find.”
He was the only president married in the White House when in June 1886 he wed 21-year-old Frances Folsom.
He signed the Interstate Commerce Act, the first law attempting federal regulation of the railroads.
In December 1887 he called on Congress to reduce high protective tariffs. Told that he had given Republicans an effective issue for the campaign of 1888, he retorted, “What is the use of being elected or re-elected unless you stand for something?”
Leaving the White House, Cleveland retired to Princeton, New Jersey, and died there on June 24, 1908.
A member of the Whig party, Millard Fillmore was the 13th president of the United States from 1850-1853 and the last president not affiliated with the Democratic or Republican parties.
“In his rise from a log cabin to wealth and the White House, Millard Fillmore demonstrated that through methodical industry and some competence, an uninspiring man could make the American dream come true,” Whitehouse.gov notes.
I think this “uninspiring man” depiction is why our family describes our relationship to him behind a hand.
Abigail Powers Fillmore, Fillmore’s wife, on the other hand, deserves accolades for her contributions and strength of character. A 16-year-old teacher, she taught Millard Fillmore when he was 14.
As a teacher, she was the first First Lady to hold a job after marriage. During her time as First Lady (1850-1853), she ensured the White House had a music room and three pianos and made additions to the White House library. She helped her husband’s career, showed an eagerness to learn and enjoyed teaching others.
Our sturdy, self-sufficient stock reaches back to Frances Cleveland Axtell’s husband, William, who was in his mother’s womb when his father Henry was killed on Feb. 26, 1863, while fighting in the Union Army at Young's Point, Louisiana, during the Civil War.
Beginning at age 11, William saved his wages and put himself through college and medical school to become a physician.
He ran a successful medical practice in Bellingham, Washington, aided for a time by his wife and served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during World War I.
Of significant note, the early feminist not only married but supported a woman with a Ph.D. and political and social justice ambitions.
He encouraged her in everything she ever did, including when in 1917 she accepted a four-year post in Washington, D.C., on the federal employee compensation commission, the first woman so appointed by a U.S. president (Woodrow Wilson).
Our maternal side apparently goes back to 1027 with the birth of relative and ancient military victor King William, the French Norseman who in 1066 crossed the English Channel from Normandy, France, and conquered England, the Anglo-Saxon nation.
Though he spoke a dialect of French and grew up in Normandy, a fiefdom loyal to the French kingdom, William, King of England, and other Normans descended from Scandinavian invaders just 100 years before, History.com reports.
And this explains my 29% Scandinavian DNA, I discovered in a foray into ancestry.com.
William’s three times great-grandfather Rollo and fellow Viking raiders pillaged northern France in the late ninth and early 10th centuries.
Interestingly, to stop them and broker peace, the French gave the pillagers territory on France’s northwest coast. The name Normandy is derived from “Norsemen” or men from the north.
William is the son of Robert I, Duke of Normandy, who had an affair with Herleva. Their child was likely known throughout much of his life as William the Bastard. His critics called him that behind his back even after he defeated the English at the Battle of Hastings and earned an upgrade to William the Conqueror.
The illiterate William, like most noble peers, also spoke no English when he ascended the throne and failed to master it despite his efforts.
Britannica.com reports that thanks to the Norman invasion, French was spoken in England’s courts for centuries and completely transformed the English language, infusing it with about 10,000 new words, including: council, parliament, clerk, sovereign, melody, jewel, fruit, music, judge, jury, evidence, justice, beef, mutton, pork, market, war, chance, table, basin, proud, cape, dame, cloak, taste, oil, poor, charity and mercy.
Our relationship to William is not exclusive by any means, as history.com says: “He is an ancestor of millions of people. Every English monarch who followed William, including Queen Elizabeth II, is considered a descendant of the Norman-born king.”
According to some genealogists, “more than 25 percent of the English population is also distantly related to him, as are countless Americans with British ancestry.”
Made in 1086 by order of William I and pronounced “doomsday,” the Domesday Book is a comprehensive record of the extent, value, ownership and liabilities of land in England.
The National Archives reports the book “is Britain's earliest public record. It contains the results of a huge survey of land and landholding. Domesday is by far the most complete record of pre-industrial society to survive anywhere in the world and provides a unique window on the medieval world.”
Another maternal relation is famed American poet and educator Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. That came with the quip, “You’re a poet and you don’t know it — your feet are longfellows.” Longfellow was born Feb. 27, 1807, in Portland, Maine, then still part of Massachusetts.
He graduated from Bowdoin College, became a professor there and later at Harvard College after studying in Europe. His first major poetry collections were “Voices of the Night,” (1839) and “Ballads and Other Poems,” (1841).
His original works include “Paul Revere’s Ride,” “The Song of Hiawatha” and “Evangeline.”
He was the first American to translate Dante Alighieri’s “Divine Comedy” and a noted fireside poet from New England. He retired from teaching in 1854 to focus on writing and before his death on March 24, 1882, lived out his life in the Revolutionary War headquarters of George Washington in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Our paternal roots trace to Irish King Regan, connected to O’Brien founder Brian Boru, one of the most successful and unifying monarchs in medieval Ireland.
Regan was born in 941 in County Clare, a member of the O’Brien dynasty and an ancestor of the Kings of Thomond. He was the youngest of 12 sons and became the 175th King of Ireland.
Curiousireland.ie reports, “After years of warfare, Brian devoted his mind to works of peace rebuilding monasteries that had been destroyed by the Danes and erecting bridges and fortresses all over the country as well as schools and colleges and took measures for the repression of crime.
In 1014, rival clans in Leinster, the Ui Neill’s of Ulster, and the Danish Vikings in Dublin gathered their forces in rebellion to Brian’s dominance.”
There are those Vikings again, more reason for my Scandinavian DNA. They were all over England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, where we can trace ancestors as far back as the 1500s.
“The family name Regan, along with its cognates O'Regan, O Regan, Reagan and O'Reagan, is an Anglicized form of the Irish surname Ó Riagáin or Ó Ríogáin, from Ua Riagáin. The meaning is likely to have originated in ancient Gaelic ri "sovereign, king" and the diminutive suffix -in; thus "the king's child" or "big king,” according to Google.
The New York Times reported genealogists say they have traced President Ronald Reagan's ancestry back to Boru.
In more recent times, my paternal great-grandfather Washington state businessman Guy Lindsay was of Scottish heritage. His wife, Jennie Meagher Lindsay, one of 18 children, was 18 when she left hearth and home in Kilkenny, Ireland, and journeyed to the West Coast by sailing ship.
So where do these connections get us today?
We’re a mostly peaceful lot — no military warriors for several generations.
We are often people of the word, as readers, teachers, writers, editors and journalists.
This includes paternal grandfather journalism Professor Mitchell Vaughn Charnley, uncle editor/reporter Blair Charnley and aunt editor/reporter Lynne Domash and maternal grandaunt Ruth Axtell Burnet, an English and journalism prof and newspaper writer.
We are carers on a societal level as social workers — maternal grandma Frances Axtell Graves and paternal grandma Jean Charnley — and as politicians in recent memory, from maternal great-grandmother Frances Cleveland Axtell, who served in the Washington State Legislature in 1911-13, and dad, Donn Charnley, who served in the Washington State Legislature and Senate, to Mom, Libby Graves McTaggart, a teacher by training who from high school onward campaigned for others at the city, district, state and national levels.
