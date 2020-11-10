Fire danger in September pushed Blue Mountain Pheasants Forever Chapter 258's annual youth hunt out to Nov. 8 when members mentored young hunters at Clyde Shooting Preserve.
The event is usually held in September during the early Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife-designated youth hunt weekend, said PF member Brad Trumbo in a release.
"An inch of snow blanketed the Walla Walla Valley as folks awoke in preparation for the hunt. Twenty youth attendees and their families arrived from as far as Tri-Cities to attend the coveted event," Brad said.
Preserve owner Kit Lane greeted guests with a bonfire and a shelter with seating and large fire pit surrounded by a brick hearth, blazing warmly to cut the chill, Brad said.
A celebratory mood prevailed as friends and families scattered about the yard, toasting hands and backsides by the bonfire, told stories and laughed.
Parties assembled and followed skilled canines careening through the snow-dusted, stocked and white-washed prairie. "Snow fell in force as the initial hunters embarked, many first-timers eager to experience what the upland hype is all about," Brad said.
Pointing dogs struck poses and flushing dogs encircled, pushing stunningly-plumed roosters skyward.
"The occasional bird came to hand by means of luck and skill, sometimes both cooperating harmoniously. Retrieves of all kinds, some at length and some nearby, aided young hunters in securing their airborne quarry. And true to the hunt, a number of birds exacted daring escapes into the hills surrounding the canyon bottom as hunters looked in awe and puzzlement," Brad said.
Eight waves of hunters passed through the range. Experienced mentors handled bird dogs, orchestrated hunts and imparted lessons of firearms and shooting safety.
"All in attendance enjoyed opportunity and real-time coaching to improve accuracy," Brad said. "Bird hunting is a balance of chaos for the well-seasoned, let alone someone new to working dogs and kicking up a colossal, boisterous, flailing bird capable of reaching 55 miles-per-hour flight speed in seconds."
"While some first-timers were unable to connect, their skill across the hunt improved markedly, becoming accustomed to their scatterguns, dog behavior and the adrenaline-pumping rush of an explosion of cackles and tail feathers trailed closely by a flash of driven fur and wagging tails."
Successful hunters shared their bounty with field mates who didn't bag a bird and there was talk of next year by those eager for another chance.
Kit and Cindy Lane, PF membership and other volunteer mentors made the day possible, Brad said. "Without the support of these fine folks, and the revenue from chapter fundraiser supporters, this coveted opportunity to inspire the hunters and conservationists of tomorrow would not be possible," Brad said.
For more details about the conservation organization, its projects and activities, see bmpf258.com.