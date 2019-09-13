Some years back, flowers, shrubs and wood markers identified Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery at what is now Frenchtown Historic Site, 8364 Old Highway 12.
A $3,000 grant from the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation in 2018 and matching funds from Frenchtown Historical Foundation have again beautified the windswept site west of Walla Walla. Now, flowers, markers and other improvements are in evidence.
For three years, foundation volunteers have worked to improve the cemetery’s soil, installed drip irrigation, fought back encroaching weeds and planted regional native flowers.
“It’s been a long process: the flowers currently growing in the cemetery represent our third attempt,” emailed Sarah Hurlburt, an associate professor of foreign languages and literatures — French, at Whitman College who’s been involved in the foundation’s efforts.
And because of the $7,500 in work, now visitors can rest a spell at the cemetery, reflect on the ancestors who settled in the area and enjoy peaceful surroundings overlooking the Walla Walla River and distant Vansycle Ridge because a bench has been installed on the landscaped site. A sign lists the names, dates and ages of all of the people buried in the Frenchtown cemetery.
“Frenchtown oral history indicates that women would carry water from the river to keep the plants alive and beautify the cemetery. By planting native and already naturalized plants, we hope to not only restore habitat, but also to evoke the memories of these women,” Sarah said.
The original Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery was established in 1853 on nearby Yellowhawk Creek. In 1863, a second cemetery was established along the banks of the Walla Walla River. Due to flooding, burials from that cemetery were moved to the current site in 1876. The cemetery was in use until 1911 and rededicated in 2010.
Among the blooms one might find in the cemetery are blanket flower, lacy phacelia, lupine and wild blue flax. Other plants include species native to Washington and Oregon, or more regionally, western North America.
Look for pollinators — Sarah said flowers at the cemetery are loaded with every kind of pollinator insect. “When you look around from the top of the hill, you can see why — the cemetery has some of the only flowers for miles.
A settler garden most likely had more than native plants, such as iris. The settlers brought flowers with them, Sarah said, and by the end of the 19th century seed catalogs advertised plants from around the world.
“Beyond human voices and oral tradition, flowers have their own way of telling stories. Before Frenchtown, before Walla Walla, this area was known by its Cayuse name, Pášxapa, or ‘Place of the balsamroot sunflower.’ The sunflowers you see now in the Frenchtown cemetery are not the same as the Cayuse pášxa, but we’re still trying,” she said. Some of the flowers bloom in spring and others later in the season.
Balsamroot sunflowers are not endangered, but it’s unusual to see them in the Valley these days, Sarah said. “Its long tap root kept it safe from drought, but not from broad-leaf herbicides. Slow to establish, the balsam root sunflower doesn’t bounce back as easily as the invasive species we all know and hate — I’m looking at you, kochia.”
The 27-acre Frenchtown Historic Site is open to the public dawn to dusk, seven days a week. It includes the historic Prince’s Cabin and cemetery. For more details, see frenchtownwa.org.
