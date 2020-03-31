Florida youth honors fallen Washington State Patrol trooper

All the way across the country a youth picked up a Blue Line American flag and ran one mile in honor of Washington State Patrol Trooper Justin R. Schaffer, who was killed in the line of duty.
A seven-year WSP veteran, the 28-year-old was struck by a fleeing motorist on Interstate 5 near Chehalis and died March 24 in a Seattle hospital, according to The Daily News in Longview.
Young Zechariah Cartledge of Winter Springs, Fla., dedicated his running to all the police and firefighters who've died in the line of duty in 2020, he said in a Running4Heroes video posted on Facebook at ubne.ws/3dvdoXZ.
A few others, including a Homeland Security representative, joined him on the seven-lap distance and he was followed by a vehicle each from the Sanford and Maitland, Fla., police departments. An Orange County Sheriff's Office bagpiper was also present. Zechariah receives support from local emergency services agencies every time he makes such a run to honor a fallen officer or firefighter, according to the video.
Zachariah gave a quick prayer for Justin's family and his department before heading around the track.
He was 10 in 2019 when he vowed to make these runs, according to WKMG, clickorlando.com. He was inspired as a fourth-grader while attending a Tunnel to Towers Foundation event.
The foundation honors military members and first responders who make the ultimate sacrifice.
"To take a bullet for people they don't even know in their community is just inspiring and an amazing thing. I do not have the bravery to go out there and take a bullet for someone I don't even know," Zechariah told WKMG.
"I think I have about 130 officers left for 2018, sadly. I have covered all the officers who have passed away in 2019 so far. Hopefully there is no more," Zechariah said on March 1, 2019.
Gov. Rick DeSantis awarded Zechariah Florida's first-ever Back the Blue Award.
"I'm just really happy, but at the same time, I'm sad because of how many officers have passed away so far," he told WKMG.
Last year he had raised more than $6,000 for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.