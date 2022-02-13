A video of chocolate-milk-hued water raging in the Mill Creek channel through downtown Walla Walla popped up on my Facebook feed the other day.
The power of that much water, just barely roaring under the bottom side of its bridges and splashing over the top of its concrete walls, was mind blowing when it ripped through the Walla Walla Valley and surrounding areas on Thursday and Friday, Feb. 6 and 7, 2020.
The historic disaster, which impacted hundreds of families from here to Milton-Freewater, Weston, Touchet, Waitsburg and Dayton, turned out to be a herald for the coronavirus pandemic.
A variety of groups banded together at the time to pool aid resources that could handle the flooding damage, disaster, financial recovery and rebuild.
United Way of the Blue Mountains and associated agencies and nonprofits have been deeply involved in the recovery, initially estimated to take seven years.
The great news, however, is the work is nearly done. Local United Way Executive Director Christy Lieuallen reports 579 cases have been closed, and just three remain.
Lieuallan said in a report that survivors of such disasters sometimes must wait up to six months for Federal Emergency Management Agency funds and insurance to come in.
The joint recovery group kicked in $157,000 in direct support and more than $700,000 in indirect support such as volunteer time and agency resources. Umatilla County saw more than $2 million in FEMA funds for repairs.
Local impacts were made by such area contributors as disaster case managers and individuals in each community, Seventh-Day Adventist Community Services Disaster Response, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Adventist Community Services Disaster Response, SonBridge Center for Better Living, United Methodist Volunteers in Mission, Pioneer United Methodist Church, PNWUMC Early Response Team/UMCOR, Pendleton Lions Club, Christ Lutheran Church, United Methodist Committee on Relief/UMCOR, Lutheran Disaster Response, Oregon VOAD, Oregon Synod Disaster Preparedness, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Walla Walla University Center for Humanitarian Engagement, Blue Mountain Action Council, CAPECO and United Way of the Blue Mountains.
