Five Walla Walla High School spring 2021 graduates received $1,000 grants from the Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund.
Recipients are: Caitlin Carvalho, attending Loyola Marymont University to study creative writing, 3.87 grade-point average; Citlali Esquival, Whitworth University, healthcare, 3.55 GPA; Andrea Melgoza, Columbia Basin College, dental hygienist, 3.79 GPA; Perla Olmos-Alfaro, University of Washington, pre-health sciences, 3.37 GPA; and Jose Silva-Parra, Whitman College, politics, 3.47 GPA.
The fund is administered by Blue Mountain Community Foundation, which will mail a check to the appropriate institute of higher learning, once the students are enrolled and have received a student ID number, said scholarship founder Jerry Zahl.
The scholarship fund began in 2012. Students from Lincoln and Wa-Hi are eligible to apply for college grants from the fund before March 1 each year.
Approximately $25,000 has been granted since the fund's inception.
The Walla Walla Public High Schools Scholarship Fund receives income from alumni, friends of the high schools, and investment earnings. The fund has a present value of over $172,000.00, Zahl said, and earnings only go back to the students.
Gifts to the fund in any amount are welcome, and may be made to the Blue Mountain Community Foundation, P.O. Box 603, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
All gifts will remain in place, earning scholarship income for many years to come. The fund pays out approximately 4.5% of the amount in the fund as of June 1 of the previous year.
For more details, contact Liz McClure at the foundation, or to JZahl, WWPHSS Fund chair at 520-6694 or jkazahl@charter.net.