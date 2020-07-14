Five DeSales seniors earn Eagle Scout honors

Five boys who joined Cub Scouts 11 years ago at age 7 have risen through the Boy Scout ranks to earn the top achievement of Eagle Scout.
Nate Anhorn, Ryan Rizzuti, Tim Worden, Ethan Haugen and Dawson Neely also happen to be five of the 14 young men in the 22-member DeSales High School Class of 2020 who graduated this spring.
“None of the boys imagined ... they might be achieving scouting’s’ highest honor, let alone be part of a group that represents 35% of the (14 young) men in their graduating class,” said Al Sutlick in a release.
“Yet here they are, ready to head in their own directions, sharing a bond that only 3% of all young men who graduate from high school ever achieve.”
They attended Cub and Boy Scout weekend outings with Eastgate Lions Club-sponsored Troop 305 and summer camps around the Northwest, Al said.
One of the boys made it to Philmont Scout Ranch in Raton, New Mexico, among scouting’s greatest experiences, Al said.
Moving through the ranks, they served fellow scouts as patrol leaders and senior patrol leaders and assisted many younger boys in learning first aid, knots, swimming and numerous crafts.
The ultimate goal for the Eagle award is to plan, organize and manage a service project that benefits the community and gather assistants, materials and equipment to carry it to fruition.
Nate replaced a white rock drainage area near Assumption Catholic Church with plant landscaping, added a drip irrigation system and a gravel path in the shade garden and installed benches on the sides.
Ryan researched, designed and installed a large informational sign in Pioneer Park near the Civil War-era cannon to honor the park’s many state record trees.
The sign includes a map with a listing of the large trees and their size along with a corresponding marker number to encourage people to find the trees as they enjoy the park.
Tim’s project involved the construction of a concrete slab and cover at the Blue Mountain Humane Society animal shelter so puppies can urinate and defecate outdoors, which helps keep the kennels clean and sterilized to prevent the spread of parvovirus.
Ethan cleared, landscaped and painted various structures near the community gardens at Assumption Church to remove weeds, make maintenance simpler and protect the structures from weathering.
Dawson designed and oversaw installation of a memorial for a teacher at Assumption School who died of cancer at a very early age.
“All in all, the projects the boys carried out totaled more than 281 volunteer hours,” Al said.
Everyone in the quintet has plans for college in the fall.
“Hopefully they will stay in touch, but as time goes on it will become more difficult and less frequent. They will always, however, have the bond of scouting and earning the Eagle rank to carry with them as they move through life,” Al said.