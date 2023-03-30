We didn’t realize as we slid down and leaned back against the Chris-Craft cabin cruiser’s slanted windshield that the moon was 240,000 miles away.
On Sunday, July 20, 1969, Siri Carlson and I, both about 15, were aboard her parents’ boat, the Siri, in the San Juan Islands, anchored for the night in a little bay.
Fran and Paul Carlson tuned into a radio broadcast on board so we could listen to the historic moment when American astronaut Cmdr. Neil Armstrong said from the moon’s surface, “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Millions around the globe watched the electrifying landing and listeners imagined Armstrong alighting from Apollo 11’s Eagle lunar module and planting an American flag into the electrically charged, pervasively dusty surface.
Armstrong flew the mission with fellow instant global heroes Command Module Pilot Michael Collins and Eagle Lunar Module Pilot Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin.
We couldn’t have witnessed the event in a more peaceful, beautiful setting, nestled as we were on the north side of Guemes in the San Juans, just days away from being dropped off for a month’s adventure at Camp Nor’wester.
Shielded from any city light pollution, the inky black, cloudless night set the scene for a clean shot of the luminescent waxing crescent moon, then in its first quarter with an illumination of 33.28%.
Armstrong disembarked from Eagle, the lunar landing module and became the first human to walk on the surface of the moon.
Space flight was in high gear, especially manned flights. Every time a rocket launched with astronauts aboard, it was a breaking news story.
We learned about the moon’s composition with the landing. It’s the first time Earth was viewed from outer space.
Many technologies we use in our daily lives would not exist without the scientists who continue to explore space.
Remember the Cold War? We were in the midst of that at the time. The U.S. could claim to win the space race that started with the 1957 launch of the Soviet Union’s Sputnik.
Earthlings could see it flying past in the night sky.
The Soviets failed four times to launch a lunar landing craft between 1969 and 1972.
With the development of nuclear weapons, the two countries vied to become the leading technological superpower.
The nations also wanted to prove intellectual and technological superiority by becoming the first nation to put a human into space.
From March 12, 1947, to Dec. 26, 1991, the Cold War was an era of ideological and geopolitical tension between the United States, Soviet Union and their respective allies, the Western and the Eastern blocs.
And boy was it tense. Even children lived in fear.
The Seattle Times reported “On the morning of May 20, 1955, there was a citywide drill to test ‘attack warning siren sounds.’ Those growing up in Seattle during the Cold War era remember the noontime sirens on Wednesdays.”
Seattle sited monster civil defense sirens all over the city that routinely blasted so we could practice nuclear attack drills.
Fat lot of good that would have done for us to duck and cover under our desks or against walls with our heads and faces protected if outdoors while the sirens roared away.
We endured that campaign for potential nuclear attack from the 1950s into the ‘60s.
Sixty years later the memories remain fairly fresh. But it’s probably better no one told us we’d all be vaporized if hit by a nuclear blast.
