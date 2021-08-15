Nadine Stecklein has the gavel in hand as the newly elected president of College Place Lions Club.
Fellow officers for the 2021-2022 year that started July 1 include Vice President Chris Plucker, Secretary Mark Ferraro and Treasurer Nikolai Morrison.
Stecklein, who is director of student life at Walla Walla Community College, reports she is the first Latinx president of the College Place Lions, which was founded there in 1962.
"More and more these days I find people who are serving our community in all kinds of ways. I would love to bring those individuals together and collaborate to do the greatest good for our community," Stecklein said.
CP Lions' ongoing focus is on providing vision exams and eye glasses for people in need in College Place, she said. Lions also help provide annual vision and hearing screenings for children in public schools.
The club's best-known community service project is the annual Youth Fishing Derby that takes place in spring at College Place Lions Club Park.
Much of the funding for these and other service projects is earned by renting out the Lions Club building at Lions Park for community gatherings, weddings, birthdays and similar events, Stecklein said.
“Service to my community is in my blood. I've made great friends and learned the true meaning of leadership by being a part of Lions. Servant leadership in action is what Lions do every day,” said Stecklein.
Club members will next meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at Lions Park on Southeast Larch Avenue. For information on becoming a Lion or renting the Lions Club building call Stecklein at 509-731-4172 or email collegeplacelions@gmail.com.