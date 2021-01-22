Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cristal Harris called it a career when she made her final radio call on Jan. 16.
Final radio calls are a tradition in law enforcement and are often emotional as the dispatcher and officer speak for the last time during that person’s last day on the job.
The department’s Facebook post about her retirement describes her as a “true trailblazer” and noted, “Many of us were privileged to serve with her for years and will have wonderful memories of our time together that will last a lifetime.”
Cristal was the first female deputy in the agency’s history when she entered law enforcement there more than 26 years ago.