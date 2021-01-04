210105_wub_loc_newyearsbaby.jpg

Kylee Torrico of La Grande cuddles infant Aiden Matthew Torrico at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Also the son of Lucas Torrico, Aiden was the first baby born in Walla Walla in 2021.

The first baby born in Walla Walla on New Year’s Day joins a family that loves to read.

Kylee Torrico of La Grande delivered Aiden Matthew Torrico at 12:43 p.m. Jan. 1, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.

The infant, who measured 22 inches and weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces, joins siblings Wesley, 4, and Ana, 2, and daddy Lucas Torrico.

“We were surprised and very excited to be the first baby of the new year,” the parents said.

“The gift basket full of books is such a blessing; our family loves books and reading, and we can’t wait to introduce Aiden to these stories. After the whirlwind of 2020, being the first baby of the new year is just another reason we are thankful for 2021 to be here.”

