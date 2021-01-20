COVID-19 proved restrictive for Walla Walla County Fire District 4 Auxiliary members who in December brightened the lives of families identified for holiday assistance by St. Vincent de Paul Society in Walla Walla.
When delivering the food and gifts, an auxiliary member would normally dress as Sparky the fire dog to greet the kids, who are drawn like magnets to and want to hug the cuddly spotted Dalmatian mascot. Not this year. Sparky was a no-show because of close contact and COVID-19 protocols, said auxiliary Vice President Brooks Graves.
They’d normally make their deliveries with an entourage of fire trucks. But that changed, too. It’s the first year they didn’t roll up in the fire trucks. The food baskets were instead delivered with a friendly wave to front doors by district and private pickup trucks. “It was low key,” Brooks said.
“One family had COVID, so the basket was left at the front door and we backed off. People are sick and tired of being sick and tired,” he said.
Funding for the baskets came from a grant to the auxiliary from the Association of Washington Businesses, an independent association of private businesses, reported wildland firefighter and public information volunteer Alissa Cordner. It’s the 11th year the auxiliary has received a grant from the AWB.
“2020 has been such a hard year,” Brooks said. With more donations than normal, AWB then passed on more grant dollars to local communities. The increased grant allowed WWFD4 Auxiliary to sponsor 10 families, instead of the typical five or six.
Auxiliary member Ron Ayres said they spent $1,786 on groceries and $961 at other stores. The auxiliary has helped 68 families in those years, 140 adults and 310 children. “Some families may have 10 or 12 people in their home,” Brooks said.
While shopping, auxiliary volunteers filled carts with food for each family and the larger the family, the more items went into the carts, Brooks said. The substantial food baskets had gifts, cereals, rice, pastas, canned goods and other pantry staples and trimmings for a special holiday meal. Grocery Outlet opened early to allow 12 volunteers inside and donated 10 hams to the families.
In normal years WWFD4 Auxiliary has hosted fundraisers such as a pancake breakfast at Applebees in October, unfortunately a no-go in 2020. They have also made pizzas on the last Wednesday of a month at Little Caesars and they receive monetary donations for their philanthropy project, Brooks said.
The proceeds help them help others. The group provides fire prevention and outreach work with the public in Walla Walla County. In addition to bolstering local families in need each holiday season, the auxiliary supports firefighters by keeping their coolers stocked with water and sports drinks during wildfire season and bringing hot meals to firefighters on emergency responses that last multiple hours.
Most of the 25 auxiliary volunteers are retired firefighters or family members of current or former District 4 firefighters, most with a connection to District 4, Brooks said.
A volunteer firefighter of nearly 30 years before retirement, Brooks said the fire department has been a big part of his life. Events like shopping for local families keep auxiliary members connected with the fire community and with Walla Walla, Alissa said.