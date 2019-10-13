About 135 people stopped by Applebee’s restaurant on Oct. 5 for Walla Walla County Fire District 4 Auxiliary’s annual flapjack fundraiser.
The district’s on-duty crew showed their trucks to people and helped inside when needed.
“Between ticket sales and donations at the door we brought in $1,800. We are very happy with the support of individuals and businesses in the community,” said Auxiliary treasurer Ron Ayres.
“Applebee’s has been terrific to work with and through them we have raised almost $14,000 over the last six years.
The restaurant provides the food, drinks, personnel to cook the food and other miscellaneous workers to help where needed, Ron said.
Auxiliary members greeted customers as they arrived, took customer’s orders; served the food; poured coffee, juice and water; and cleared and cleaned tables. Afterward, the volunteers helped Applebee’s employees get the restaurant cleaned and set up before it opened for business at 11 a.m. “It is always a fun event to be part of,” Ron said.
On a limited budget based on tax dollars, Ron said this extra funding helps support area firefighters and keep a good volunteer force.
Activities the auxiliary is involved include:
Providing food and drinks at extended fires and trainings, usually serving other departments as well as District 4.
Providing refreshments at recruit graduation, new employee pinning and promotion ceremonies.
Hosting parties for members upon retirement.
Every other year the fire district has an open house during Fire Prevention Week. They provide, prepare and serve the food and pay all related event expenses.
Distributing information about the fire district at various community events.
Pay for and help take photos of kids during the fair, usually giving out 700-1,000 photos.
Host an annual family Christmas party for District 4 members and their families.
Provide food for several needy families at Christmastime.
Provide smoke detectors for firefighters to install if they respond to a home that does not have one.