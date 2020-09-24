Many are familiar with the community’s annual Gran Fondo event, which involves walking, running or riding to fight cancer and raise funds to fight cancer. However, this popular activity was supplanted with other plans because of the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine guidelines for physical distancing.
Providence St. Mary Foundation wants to #FINISHCANCER and is wrapping up a fundraiser that started on Sept. 1 and culminates Saturday.
People may still make contributions by the Saturday deadline.
Organizers are more than halfway to their $50,000 goal.
The foundation hosted a virtual town hall, which can be listened to at youtu.be/Y7VEMxfLij4.
In the recording, top Providence oncology experts spoke about the latest advances in cancer care and how the center has responded during the pandemic. Also featured is cancer survivor Sam Byrnes, who shared his inspiring story.
A variety of efforts have been undertaken, such as starting a fundraising page, creating a team to fundraise together, making direct donations to local cancer care and donating in honor or in memory of a loved one.
Details about this are at
ubne.ws/3mNYtwr.
Every dollar raised supports cancer care for patients of Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center.
Donations support essential services and programs including free screening mammograms for underserved women, a home away from home at Herring House near the medical center and a Patient Navigator program.