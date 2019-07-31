Walla Walla County Traffic Safety Coalition has been working with a group of media/film students this summer to film a mock crash and its aftermath, according to Nancy McClenny-Walters, Coalition Target Zero manager.  

There’s one fine scene to shoot — the death notification.  

Two sets of parents or it can be single parents are being sought who are willing to act in this scene, she said. Filming will take place the morning of Aug. 8. It could be done at the volunteers’ home or another location, but they are looking for homes, too.

If interested, call Nancy immediately at 509-524-4425.

 

