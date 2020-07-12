Fiesta off the Green takes annual fundraiser to virtual setting

Providence St. Mary Foundation has shifted gears and will raise funds to support local health care in the Valley by having a virtual event in place of its annual get-out-on-the-green golf tourney.
The aptly named Fiesta off the Green online auction for those 21 and older runs through 8 p.m. July 17, according to a release. It's no secret the current COVID-19 situation has caused such a change in plans for the foundation. It takes the place of a day of golf and a dinner.
In the past eight years, attendees have helped the foundation raise almost $1 million to buy new equipment, technology and healthcare programs
Bidding is underway, according to Amy Watkins with the PSMF.
So the virtual clubhouse is open and items can be bid upon at bidpal.net/fiestaoffthegreen. Register to receive a curbside takeaway lunch on July 17 from the Walla Walla Country Club and other goodies, Amy said.
Online bids may be placed on creative auction packages. For a Dessert Dash, the foundation is partnering with local restaurants, bakeries, caterers and others to create fiesta-inspired desserts. Bidders can win a custom dessert delivered to their home.
Direct donations may also be made to mental health services, the funding focus this year. Millions of people are living with an untreated mental health condition, according to the website. One in four people will experience anxiety, depression or another mental health issue at some point this year. This is where support could make a difference. Learn more at ubne.ws/2ZbFeTZ.
Tickets are sold at two levels — $125 or $250 — which, in addition to the curbside lunches, include a Pro Shop gift certificate and a yard sign delivered to a home or business showing support for local healthcare. Click on 'Get Tickets' for more information. See ubne.ws/2O9O26n for details.
Creating a free OneCause account allows participants to place bids online. Gift baskets, a ride on a vintage fire truck and dinner at the fire station, wine tasting, restaurants, desserts, golf resort packages, pottery and a backyard pool party are among the auction items up for bid at ubne.ws/2W4jIOV.