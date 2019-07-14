A reunion for female athletes in any sport, cheerleaders, majorettes, drum majorettes, dance team and flag swingers will be from noon-5 p.m. July 20 in Pioneer Park Garden Center.
The sixth annual Wa-Hi Female Athlete Reunion is also welcoming former athletes and coaches and current coaches, athletes — and parents are welcome, too, emailed Connie Ballard.
Bring something to share for the potluck meal.
“What started out as a fun get together became a reunion and fundraising event,” Conie said. They work in conjunction with the Adopt a Blue Devil program, but the money they donate is earmarked for any current female, in-need athletes. They help with ASB costs, uniforms, camps, equipment and other needs, she said.
Non-competition-based yard games are planned and “lots of stories from the ‘oldies.’” Find out more about Walla Walla Girls Athletics on Facebook at ubne.ws/2Jwlgfq.