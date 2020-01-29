Famous poet, playwright Langston Hughes visited WW in 1946

Back in 1945, the Walla Walla Inter-Racial Committee sought to bring an internationally noted 44-year-old American poet to town.
The committee scored. On Jan. 25, 1946, social activist, novelist, playwright and columnist Langston Hughes from Joplin, Mo., read his poetry and writings at the Capitol Theater in downtown Walla Walla.
Admission was just $1 for adults and 60 cents for students and servicepeople, according to a newspaper advertisement. The ticket vendor was Bendix Music shop.
A newspaper article early that week noted Hughes’ poetry-play “Don’t You Want to be Free?” held the Harlem record of 135 performances and many college groups throughout the country performed it.
His work, published at that time in a dozen national magazines, was translated into French, Japanese, Chinese, Dutch, German and Russian. England, China, Russia and France published his novel, “Not Without Laughter.”
The footprint of African American residents in this area has admittedly been smaller, although I can’t back it up with census numbers, but we do know American pioneer Richard Arthur Bogle, born into slavery in Jamaica in 1835, was the first African-American businessman in Walla Walla. His life has been presented at Fort Walla Walla Museum by a member of the Living History troupe.
He escaped as a 12-year-old and stowed away on a ship headed to New York. Four years later, he joined a wagon train to the Oregon Territory, mined for gold in Deadwood, Calif., and opened a barbershop and restaurant.
At around age 27, he and America Waldo wed on Jan. 1, 1863, and moved to Walla Walla where Richard started a Main Street barbershop.
Because of racial segregation, he often allowed black visitors to town stay in his shop. He co-founded Walla Walla Building and Loan Association. He and America also ran a successful 200-acre ranch.
Also of note, Richard’s namesake great-grandson Richard Bogle became one of Portland’s first African-American police officers and its second African-American city commissioner.