Walla Walla native Maybelle Leinbach celebrated her 100th birthday on Nov. 7, 2020. She is accepting cards with well wishes and memories at her home, 1500 Catherine St., Apt D 315, Walla Walla WA 99362.
Born Nov. 7, 1920, in Walla Walla to Edward C. and Lucy Martin Burlingame, Maybelle grew up on a ranch in Gardena and rode horseback five miles to school.
She graduated from Umapine High School in 1938 and that year married Ronald Leinbach. The couple farmed more than 50 years in Gardena, before moving into Walla Walla.
For 20 years she drove school bus for the Umapine school district and then worked eight years with the Washington Agriculture Department in Walla Walla before retirement. She and Ronald were married 73 years before his death in 2011.
She is a member of College Place Presbyterian Church. She volunteered at the St. Mary Medical Center gift shop for 30 years. She has had many hobbies over the years, from knitting, sewing and crocheting to needlepoint, bowling, golf and playing pinochle and bridge.
She has traveled lots, including on many cruises, and enjoyed winter vacations in Arizona and Hawaii. "She is still living a very good life," daughter Dianne Wales said.
Her family also includes son Ronald Leinbach Jr.; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.