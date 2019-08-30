The Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days crew hustled in the afternoon dust and heat Wednesday as fair week shifted into high gear.
Hours before the opening concert that evening with headliner Chris Janson and opening act Jackson Michelson, Fair Manager Bill Ogg fielded call after call on his cellphone and people entered his office from three doorways while he graciously fielded questions.
Back in the early days of the Walla Walla County Fair, back in 1913 when they started Frontier Days to showcase a “spectacular display of bull dogging, relay races, stagecoach races, cowboys, cowgirls and other local participants representing one of the last stands of the ‘Wild West,’” it’s entirely possible horse barns were constructed around the same time.
Bill suspects some of the barns on the grounds were at least 100 years old, but by mid-2017 had become decidedly uninhabitable and decrepit and thus were razed.
That timber didn’t go to waste, however. The aged though solid rough-sawn boards still had character, exhibiting scars, dents and peeling red or white paint in places, some boards lighter-hued, others darker. Stall occupants left their mark, sections bore their gnawed signatures — cribbed or roached — as sources said.
The chewing could stem from boredom, frustration or even a compulsion because of vitamin deficiencies, according to
Bored equines aside, the barn wood has a new lease on life since it's been transformed into rustic, western-style furnishings for the fairgrounds office that replace the former
sets made from dark “wood” laminate material.
Inside the front door, visitors can belly up to a tall barn wood reception counter and view items on a large barn wood display panel. There are new barn wood-paneled work stations and credenzas. The long, three-section conference table has barn wood for its top. A cut out circular inset metal panel features the fair logo — a buckaroo flung upward off the saddle on a bucking bronco.
The wood tones, old paint and other attributes give the pieces great character. The horses’ scallop-edged boards are used to good effect as corners on several items in the collection.
This project came together through Tony McGuire’s carpentry program in the Sustainable Practices Lab at the Washington State Penitentiary. Inmates sanded the splinters off the furniture but left a slightly uneven surface and put a clear finish overall to let the wood’s personality shine through.
About 12 people can use the conference table for meetings, Bill said. Some of the furniture has been in use since 2018, but Bill’s office set arrived just days before the opening concert.
And now office personnel have solid desks with historical flair from which to handle the hubbub.