Colorado Avian Research and Rehabilitation Institute Director Scott Rashid is a dynamic speaker. So say Walla Wallans Chris and Kathy Howard, who heard him talk while in Colorado and raved about his presentation, according to a release.
The Howards are members of Blue Mountain Audubon Society, which will host Scott for an online Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. today, said Nancy Mitchell, BMAS program chairwoman.
To join the Zoom meeting online or by phone, go to ubne.ws/3o18whd and scroll down to the link.
Scott has studied northern pygmy owls since 1998, focusing in the area on the north side of Rocky Mountain National Park.
The leading expert will talk about his study of small mountain owls including the northern pygmy owl during the 90-minute meeting. He has published and illustrated several books, including “Northern Goshawk, the Gray Ghost: Habits, Habitat and Rehabilitation,” and “The Great Horned Owl: An In-depth Study.”
The yellow-eyed little pygmy owls with yellowish-green bills range from 5 to over 6 inches tall. They’re also recognizable for their gray, brownish-gray or reddish-brown color, round white spotted heads, dark upper breast and white on the lower part with darker vertical streaking, wings and a tail quite long compared to other owls.
The raptors have two black nape spots outlined in white on the backs of their heads, which look like eyes. Feathers go down their legs to four well-armed toes on both feet. Their size and color make them blend in with their surroundings.
The Colorado Avian Research and Rehabilitation Institute at carriep.org was established to study the ecology of birds within the Estes Valley and Rocky Mountain National Park, with an emphasis on hawks and owls. CARRI personnel rehabilitate, nurture and care for injured and abandoned wild birds, intending to release them back into the wild.