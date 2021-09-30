Members of the 4-H program will be at the downtown Farmers Market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 2 for Experience 4-H.

Participants can learn to sew a bean bag, discover the world from an ant’s perspective, make a fidget toy and see if catapults made at the event would have worked in medieval times. There will also be an array of small-animal projects 4-H members are doing.

The four H’s in the group’s four-leaf-clover logo stand for head, hands, heart and health. The pledge is: “I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country and my world.”

“4-H is about building strong foundations for our youth to stand on. 4-H offers project-based programming to teach life skills in a safe environment under the guidance of a positive adult mentor,” said WSU Walla Walla County Extension 4-H Program Coordinator Melanie Owens.

“Youth will experience belonging, learn independence, gain generosity and master various skills,” Owens said. “By researching, creative thinking, problem-solving, and experiencing successes and disappointments under the guidance of a positive adult role model, youth will learn resilience, communication, teamwork and so much more to carry into the future.”

The WSU Walla Walla County Extension office is at 328 W. Poplar St. Call 509-524-2685 for more information.

 

