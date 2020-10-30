Women couldn’t always vote in the United States, although in Washington Territory, starting in the early 1850s and twice in the 1880s, women did weigh in at the polls with their ballots. But men in the late 1880s territorial Legislature decided women’s enfranchisement could hurt the territory’s chances of gaining statehood (that happened in 1889) and thus the vote was taken away.
Women’s strenuous efforts to seek a voice in government, to have the same basic rights afforded their male counterparts, started in 1840, when Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton tried and failed to attend a World Anti-Slavery Convention in London. In 1948, Stanton wrote “The Declaration of Sentiments” to present at the first Women’s Rights Convention in Seneca Falls, New York. It created an agenda for women’s activism over the following eight decades.
My maternal great-grandmother/“G-G,” Frances Cleveland Axtell, a parent, social activist and former teacher with a Ph.D, stood shoulder to shoulder with other suffragist leaders who lobbied hard for suffrage in Washington state. They successfully got men to vote for the issue and saw it pass in 1910, 11 years before the 19th Amendment was finally ratified in Congress.
A progressive candidate, G-G was one of the first two women elected to serve a two-year term in the state Legislature in 1912. In 1917 she became the first woman appointed by a president to serve on a federal commission — and chaired the Employee Compensation Commission for four years with the full support of her husband, Dr. William Axtell.
Not only does Fort Walla Walla Museum have an exhibit for the centennial of women’s suffrage (see Thursday’s Marquee for a story about this on B1), but Washington State Historical Society‘s exhibition Votes for Women: 100 Years and Counting opened on Oct. 24 in the museum’s fifth floor galleries in Tacoma.
With the election looming, its a good opportunity to learn about the 19th Amendment. The exhibit is a celebration of female achievements in politics and society. It focuses on national suffrage and our state’s connections to that story, explaining how Washington women led the way at the turn of the 20th century for the eventual ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Mary Mikel Stump, the Historical Society’s audience engagement director, said visitors interact with the exhibition as an immersive game. They’ll learn about six different aspects of voting rights history-ratification, gerrymandering, civil rights, women’s clubs, enfranchisement and the differing notions of majority-and suffrage ties to each topic. In each section of the exhibition, visitors will have an active role by voting for the most representative objects and losing or gaining votes through spinning game wheels.
Coronavirus protocols are in place to keep visitors protected and safely distanced. For more information, see ubne.ws/3kGT09q.
In an aside, I gave presentations to service and philanthropic groups and classrooms in 2010, the 100th anniversary of suffrage passing in our state and dressed as G-G campaigning for votes in 1910 period clothes: a long, black walking skirt, white high-collar blouse with black tie, lace up dress boots and straw boater hat with a Votes for Women sash. Before I discovered the political cartoon of G-G I found a 1911 pattern that is nearly identical to the style of the dress she’s pictured in here.
In research I discovered she sewed her own clothes and was thus thrilled to have sewn my dress for speaking engagements from dusty blue synthetic silk fabric with black velvet cuffs and trim around the neckline and empire waist.