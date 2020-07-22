Artist Kerry Bunch's exhibit at CAVU Cellars, 175 E. Aeronca, is wrapping up. An exhibit of her work can be viewed through the end of July.
The Walla Walla native, who does custom artwork, turned to wood art about three years ago, after her two children were grown.
"I found the love of wood burning. It was a way to bring out the love of nature and animals into an art form that I had never experienced before," she said in an artist's statement.
"It was a new challenge for me, and I found it to be satisfying. With the encouragement from my family and friends my art is evolving, with each piece of art I have created. All my art pieces are done freehand and made with love.
For further details, contact call Karen Waite at CAVU, 509-540-6351.