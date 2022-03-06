Exchange Club of Walla Walla named Megan Foertsch and Azaiah Garcia, seniors from College Place High School, as its Youths of the Month for February, said the club's scholarship program coordinator Phillip Provost, in a release.
The students were honored on Monday, Feb. 9, at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center.
The students are eligible to compete for Exchange Club’s Youth of the Year Award and a special $1,000 college scholarship.
They composed essays on the 2021-22 Youth of the Month theme, "The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed every aspect of our lives, in every way imaginable. Reflecting on what you learned during this time about yourself, your community and the world, explain how your perspectives on success, empathy, prioritizing, social inequalities and leadership have been reshaped."
Foertsch holds a 4.0 grade-point average and is heavily involved in Key Club, Hawks athletic leadership, GEAR UP advisory committee, National Honor Society, Women in STEM, ASB Ambassador, Student Teen Court, Talon yearbook staff and competed in National History Day.
In addition, she is a scholar athlete playing volleyball, basketball and golf. She plans to major in mathematics at Whitworth University. She is the daughter of Jeff and Gretchen Foertsch.
Garcia has a 3.937 GPA, and is heavily involved in National Honor Society, is ASB president, secretary for the city of College Place Youth Advisory Commission and is on the Talon yearbook staff.
He competes in cross country and track. He plans to pursue a degree in graphic design. His parents are Alejandro and Nereida Garcia.
Exchange meets at noon on Mondays at The Marcus Whitman Hotel, 6 W. Rose St. For more information, visit wwexchangeclub.org.
