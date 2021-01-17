Exchange Club of Walla Walla honored three seniors from area high schools as its Youths of the Month for January during a virtual Zoom meeting Jan. 11, said Emma Kubrock, club program coordinator.
Antonio Hernandez from Prescott High School and Katelyn Hassler and Patrick Jones from DeSales Catholic High School may now compete for the $1,000 Exchange Club Youth of the Year college scholarship.
The students wrote essays based on the 2020-21 Youth of the Month theme, which states, “I recognize my responsibility in shaping America’s future. I have stepped out of my comfort zone during uncertain times and made a difference. I am part of history and here is where it started.”
A student in Prescott schools since kindergarten, Antonio is an honor society member and participates in Robotics Club. He has played soccer, basketball and track and was on the state championship soccer team in 2019. He volunteers at a Pasco daycare and participates in Vista Hermosa community service programs. He plans to study video game design in college. He is the son of Angelina Magallan and Guillermo Hernandez.
Patrick is a lifelong student in Catholic schools. He serves as Associated Student Body vice president and is a member of the National Honor Society. He’s a member of swim team and the Walla Walla High School cross country team and is DeSales track and field team captain. An eight-year member of Boy Scouts, he earned his Eagle Scout and has been active in many projects, including flying the flags downtown for holidays. He serves regularly at Assumption Church and was a buddy at Camp Attitude, which provides fun for children with special needs. He’s an avid musician who performs on numerous instruments in all DeSales bands and in another performing group. He has been accepted at the University of Notre Dame and plans to study science on a pre-med track as well as business while fostering his love for musicianship over the coming years. His parents are Mark and Chrisy Jones of Walla Walla.
Katelyn attends classes at DeSales and Wa-Hi. She’s been involved in DeSales track and field, served as a varsity cheerleader each year and is a four-year varsity soccer player for Wa-Hi and team captain for two years. She served two years as a 4-H County Ambassador. With FFA she has raised and shown many prizewinning steers over the years. She currently serves as DeSales ASB president and is a member of NHS. She looks forward to beginning pre-veterinary studies next year, either at Washington State University, where she has been accepted, or possibly at University of California-Davis, UCLA or Colorado State University. She is the daughter of Cody Hassler and Kristal Hassler, both of Walla Walla.