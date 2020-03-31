Exchange Club names youths of month

Lincoln High School students receive Exchange Club of Walla Walla Youth of the Month awards
Exchange Club of Walla Walla bestowed Lincoln High School seniors Elizabeth Scott and Isaac Garcia fwith Youth of the Month awards for March.
The pair are now eligible to compete for the local club's Youth of the Year Award and a $1,000 college scholarship, according to Mark Higgins, program coordinator, in a release.
The students addressed the 2019-20 Youth of the Month essay theme, “We are a nation of communities ... a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky.” — George H.W. Bush; How do you intend to serve as an example, now and in the future, of a responsible American citizen?
Elizabeth participated in the Walla Walla High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps as a sophomore and in the SEATech manufacturing and welding program the past two years. During the 2017-18 school year, she applied for and was selected to serve as a Senate page in Olympia for a week, sponsored by Sen. Maureen Walsh.
For the past two summers, Elizabeth participated in Blue Mountain Action Council’s Pre-Employment Training program where she worked at the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in 2018 and the Walla Walla Senior Citizens Center in 2019.
She has devoted many volunteer service hours in the past four years doing various activities and projects for Children’s Home Society, Veteran’s Home, Christian Aid Center, science center of the Walla Walla School District and Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days and parade and shoveled snow in the Lincoln neighborhood. She plans to continue studying welding and computer science at Walla Walla Community College.
Isaac has been involved in drama and currently works in the Lincoln Café as a student barista. He excels at writing and critical thinking. He is considering WWCC as an option to work on his writing and art while pursuing an associate of arts degree.