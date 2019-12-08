Seniors at two area high schools received Exchange Club of Walla Walla Youth of the Month awards for December.
Kailyn Lewis and Amy Farley, Waitsburg High, and Emmalee Johnson and Elizabeth “Daisy” Moore, Walla Walla High, were recognized at a recent club luncheon. They are now eligible to compete for the Walla Walla club’s Youth of the Year Award and a $1,000 college scholarship.
They addressed the 2019-20 Youth of the Month essay theme, “We are a nation of communities ... a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky” — George H.W. Bush; How do you intend to serve as an example, now and in the future, of a responsible American citizen?
Exchangeite Mark Higgins is program coordinator.
Amy also attends classes at Walla Walla Community College where she’s been recognized on the president’s list for academic achievement. The National Honor Society member with a 3.81 grade-point average is a member of WHS FFA and Wilson Hollow Wranglers 4-H Club. She’s participated in volleyball throughout high school, is a member of the Mission Ridge Ski Team and has been a member of the Pacific Northwest Ski Association Championship Team. She plans to attend a four-year college upon graduation and is exploring various campus and sports program options.
Kailyn also attends classes at WWCC, has been included on the president’s list for academic achievement and is a NHS member with a 3.98 GPA. She’s a past member of WHS FFA and has served as a co-captain for volleyball and basketball. She plans to attend a four-year college and is interested in a nursing career. Her goal the past two years has been to graduate in June 2020 with a Waitsburg High diploma and an associate degree from WWCC.
Emmalee holds a 3.993 GPA and plans to attend a four-year university to study health sciences and pre-medicine. She is active in Link Crew, Green Club, Girls League, drama, NHS and girls swimming.
Daisy holds a 3.934 GPA. She plans to study environmental science/energy technology at a four-year university and is actively involved in the Outdoor, Chemistry, Buddy, Green, Key, Arts in the Community and Drama clubs, Girls’ League and Knowledge Bowl. She participates in varsity cross country and track and is a black belt in karate.
Youngster helps with tree lighting
The military Christmas tree lighting downtown at Land Title Plaza on Nov. 30 had a nice turnout, said Chris Zagelow, who with her family has organized the event for 11 years. The tall, lighted evergreen features yellow bows in honor of those who’ve served in the military.
Dixie Ferguson, who has been connected with American Red Cross since she served as a Donut Dolly in Vietnam, gave a moving address and Chris’ 3½-year-old great-grandson William Koehler plugged in the lights and with a yellow ribbon secured a picture of his mother, Gabrielle Israel, on the tree, the first to do so this year.
Dixie volunteers with the all-volunteer local Red Cross chapter. Her focus is veterans outreach coordinator and disaster action team lead.
“William was excited to tie his mom’s picture on the tree,” Chris said. She’s in basic training with the National Guard, “and, from what I understand, he won’t see her until July,” Chris added.
Before the lighting, Chris emailed, “I am hoping William will understand when he lights up the tree that his mama is a soldier and doing something important while she trains to be a truck driver for petroleum and long haul.”
Connor is really supportive of William’s staying connected with his mom through phone and mail, Chris said.
Once the ceremony was complete, everyone else stepped up to tie on bows. Chris said a supply of ribbons should be under the tree so the tying of bows can continue.
The yellow ribbons and bows let military personnel know people here wait for their return, white lights so they can see their way home and red, white and blue bows up top so they know it has community support.
William is the son of Connor Koehler, grandson of Cathy Zagelow Koehler and Ted Koehler and great-grandson of Bob Zagelow.
“I have studied childhood trauma for quite some time,” Chris said.
“I have a friend who was a private contractor for the military and as a therapist, he worked in the school rooms on bases with children of deployed parent(s). I have not seen much written about the children of soldiers and how they are affected by the time a parent is gone.
“It is so easy for children to feel like the parent has left them as their level of emotion can only go so long. Tears flow every time I see Facebook posts of parents surprising their children in various ways when they have returned,” Chris said.
Chris came up with the idea for the tree and its symbolism and established the tradition to decorate it on the Saturday after Thanksgiving and take it down the Saturday after Jan. 1.
Singalong to benefit area veterans
Come celebrate the Christmas season and brighten a veteran’s day.
One day this fall, Dixie Ferguson mentioned the American Red Cross planned to host its first Christmas party for residents at the Walla Walla Veterans Home, 92 Wainwright Place. The 80-bed skilled nursing facility serves veterans and, in some cases, their spouses or widows.
Her idea appealed to folks at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 628 Lincoln St., and now the two entities will cohost a Christmas Carol Singalong and Veterans Benefit at the church at 3 p.m. Dec. 15.
Slippers, socks, caps, scarves, gloves and lap robes attendees are invited to bring will be given to Walla Walla Veterans Home residents at their Christmas party the next day. However, no hygiene or food items can be accepted.
“We love to tell the Christmas story through beloved hymns and carols. This year’s singalong will include traditional Christmas favorites like “Oh Come All Ye Faithful,” “Joy to the World” and “Silent Night” paired with more contemporary hymns, such as “Joy Has Dawned,” said Emmanuel Lutheran Choir Director Martha Clinehens.
The program will feature Simply Strings, Gary Peter on organ, Monte Wilson at the piano and the Rev. Mark Koonz will share several scriptures and some of the rich, inspiring stories behind the carols.
“We simply loved the idea of doing both,” said choir member/guitarist Jack Shannon.
The hymn sing, light refreshments and cookies are free.
Breakfast with Santa Saturday
Bring a camera, a smile and an appetite for Early Life Speech and Language’s breakfast with Santa. The fundraiser helps those who are working on their speech and language skills to not only communicate with Santa, but their family and friends.
The nonprofit agency that works with children in the community is located in the Masonic Center at 607 E. Main St. This is where breakfast will be served from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday.
The cost is $5 per person or $20 per family for a hot breakfast and time for everyone to talk with Santa and post for photos.
Proceeds go toward ELSL’s speech and language therapy services youngsters can access here.
Only one in four students is ready for kindergarten. These kids are
the future. Strong language skills are important for the development of the brain.
Language is the basis from which all human learning occurs. Part of the problem for kids falling behind is limited access to early learning opportunities.
Early intervention is the key to success and Early Life Speech and Language is part of the solution. It provides speech and language services to children ages 2-7 at no cost to families.
Pie making on Pi Day
How fun is this? Learn to make perfect pies and celebrate Pi Day at the same time and on the actual date.
Sign up now for the Walla Walla Community College-sponsored Pi(e) Day 2020 class on March 14 from 1-3:15 p.m. on campus, 500 Tausick Way, Main Building D 140-Titus Creek Kitchen.
Instructor Greg Schnorr said Raise a Piece of Pie to Pi (π) Day is the annual celebration of one of math’s most famous constants: the irrational, never-ending number π, pronounced pi.
“Beautiful in its simplicity, pie is the relationship between crust and filling. Pi (periphery) is the relationship between the perimeter of a circle and the distance across a circle.
In his hands-on cooking class students will make “perfect” pie dough, custards, fruit fillings and streusel toppings to bake. No cooking experience or advanced mathematical training is necessary, just an appetite for pie! The fee is $45 and registration may be done online at ubne.ws/38eqBlt or contact education@wwcc.edu or 509-527-4331. Participants should be 18 and older.
Tipsy Taxi begins service Dec. 13
Organizers with Tipsy Taxi report it will offer service in the community from Dec. 13-31.
The suggestion is to take a regular taxi to your event and call 522-8299 to let Tipsy Taxi take you home. The service runs from 6 p.m.-2 a.m.