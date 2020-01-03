Exchange Club names December youths of month honorees

Exchange Club of Walla Walla named Prescott High School senior Vianey Granados and DeSales High School seniors Dominic Keene and Kenna Buratto as its recipients of Youth of the Month Awards for December.
The students are eligible to compete for the annual spring Exchange Club of Walla Walla Youth of the Year Award and a $1,000 college scholarship.
Program coordinator Mark Higgins said the students submitted essays based on the 2019-20 Youth of the Month theme, “We are a nation of communities ... a brilliant diversity spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky,” George H.W. Bush. How do you intend to serve as an example, now and in the future, of a responsible American citizen?”
Vianey holds a 3.5 grade-point average. She is active in student government, currently as class president. She is a member and officer in the National Honor Society, participates on the Knowledge Bowl team, is editor of the Prescott High School Yearbook and a youth leader at Vista Hermosa. A student-athlete, she competes in volleyball, basketball, track and softball. She also attends the Running Start program at Walla Walla Community College and enjoys drama productions. She plans to pursue a career in the health industry. She is the daughter of Marcela Mejia and Arnulfo Granados.
Lifelong student of Walla Walla Catholic Schools, Dominic has a GPA topping 4.0 due to honors and AP courses. He has participated in cross country for Walla Walla High School, where he has been honored as one of most inspiring teammates. He has played baseball and golf for DeSales and has also committed four years to the Knowledge Bowl Team, including two years of winning the regional tournament and placing fourth at state.
He founded a Maker Space club at DeSales and during the past four years has led and instructed club members in many projects including 3D printing. He’s an active NHS member and ASB leader and a parishioner at Assumption Church.
As a self-motivated learner he’s become an expert at magic tricks and has performed at Sleight of Hand winery. Dominic has been a Whitman College student for three semesters through the Whitman Enrichment program and has many possibilities for college next year with applications many schools. He is the son of Lee Keene and Theresa DiPasquale of Walla Walla.
Kenna has attended Catholic schools since her latter elementary years. She also has a GPA over 4.0 because of honors and AP courses. Kenna played soccer for Walla Walla High School and has been an important contributor to track and basketball teams for DeSales.
She serves as team captain and has earned state and all-conference recognition for athletic achievements. Kenna commits her time to leadership of the Girls League Service Club, NHS and service projects, such as Challenger Soccer, and has worked for Walla Walla Parks & Recreation.
Kenna is applying to several colleges, including Gonzaga University and plans to study pre-med with an additional interest in business. She is the daughter of Dr. Jim and Heidi Buratto.