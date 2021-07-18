Exchange officers

Master of Ceremonies Lindsey Oldridge is at the podium with officers from left: Public and Member Relations Jenna Provost, Director of Programs Jamie Anderson, Youth Activities and Child Abuse Prevention Phillip Provost, American Citizenship Michael Jacobsen, Vice President Valerie Buckley, Treasurer Heather Schermann, Secretary Sherilee Coffey, Immediate Past President Samantha Bowen and Evans.

 Courtesy photo

Members of Exchange Club of Walla Walla elected Dana Evans president on June 28 when they installed the club’s 2021-2022 officers and directors in a ceremony at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center.

Evans will serve with Kim McDaniels, president-elect; Valerie Buckley, vice president; Heather Schermann, treasurer; Sherilee Coffey, secretary; and Samantha Bowen, immediate past president.

Board directors include Brad McMasters, Michael Jacobsen, Phillip Provost, Jenna Provost, Jamie Anderson and Brian Hansen.

Nearly 100 members work to make the community a better place to live through programs of service in Americanism, community service, youth activities and the national project, the prevention of child abuse.

Exchange Club meets at noon Wednesdays at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St. Learn more at wwexchangeclub.org.

