Members of Exchange Club of Walla Walla elected Dana Evans president on June 28 when they installed the club’s 2021-2022 officers and directors in a ceremony at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center.
Evans will serve with Kim McDaniels, president-elect; Valerie Buckley, vice president; Heather Schermann, treasurer; Sherilee Coffey, secretary; and Samantha Bowen, immediate past president.
Board directors include Brad McMasters, Michael Jacobsen, Phillip Provost, Jenna Provost, Jamie Anderson and Brian Hansen.
Nearly 100 members work to make the community a better place to live through programs of service in Americanism, community service, youth activities and the national project, the prevention of child abuse.
Exchange Club meets at noon Wednesdays at The Marcus Whitman Hotel & Conference Center, 6 W. Rose St. Learn more at wwexchangeclub.org.