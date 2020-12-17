Exchange Club of Walla Walla honored seniors from Walla Walla and Waitsburg High schools as its Youths of the Month for December.
Jacob Rose and Braden Hisaw from Wa-Hi and Teagan Larsen and Koby Harris from Waitsburg are eligible to compete in spring for the Exchange Club of Walla Walla Youth of the Year Award and a $1,000 college scholarship, said club program coordinator Emma Kubrock.
The students submitted essays based on the 2020-21 Youth of the Month theme, “I recognize my responsibility in shaping America’s future. I have stepped out of my comfort zone during uncertain times and made a difference. I am part of history and here is where it started.”
Jacob has a 3.969 grade-point average, has earned several academic honors including AP Scholar with Distinction and is a National Honors Society Member. He’s been involved in drama and speech and is a Foley Champs Congressional debate finalist and a Congressional Debate state competitor. Jacob has been president of the Speech and Debate team and was elected vice president for National Honors Society. Through his volunteer experience at Providence St. Mary Medical Center, he learned the importance of community engagement and serving others.
Braden has a 4.0 GPA. He is a National Merit Commended Scholar, a high personal achievement, an AP Scholar with Distinction, and has been on the Wa-Hi honor roll throughout highschool. He earned the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish and is a student-athlete competing in cross country.
Teagan has been accepted to Northern Arizona University Honors College and was awarded the Gold Scholarship. She has been inducted into NHS and is active as a youth leaderin WyldLife. She was 2019-2020 ASB president. On the Honor Roll since sixth grade, Teagan also lettered in three varsity sports since freshman year.
Koby has a 3.906 GPA. He is current president of FFA, 4-H club Waitsburg Corral Wranglers. These experiences have helped shape his abilities in public speaking and in putting on community events. and driven his desire to help in his community. Koby won the 2020 NCT 1/10 Truggy Championship which he considers to be his greatest accomplishment. He has been an NHS officer.