Touchet High School students receive Exchange Club of Walla Walla Youth of the Month awards.
Touchet High School seniors Makenzie Zessin and Omar Martinez received recognition from Exchange Club of Walla Walla as Youths of the Month for March.
They were honored on March 15 during a weekly Zoom meeting. They are now eligible to compete for the Exchange Club of Walla Walla Youth of the Year Award and a $1,000 college scholarship.
The students submitted papers addressing the service club's 2020-21 Youth of the Month essay theme: “I recognize my responsibility in shaping America’s future. I have stepped out of my comfort zone during uncertain times and made a difference. I am part of history, and here is where it started.”
Exchangeite Emma Kubrock is coordinator for the youths of the month program.
Zessin was cited for consistently displaying the highest level of academic capacity and effort. The nearly 4.0 grade-point average student will finish her high school diploma and associate degree through the Running Start program in June. She plans to pursue veterinary science at either Washington State or Montana State University.
Zessin is a cheerleading captain, member of the cross country team, National Honor Society vice president and has participated in Future Farmers of America throughout high school. She also represents Walla Walla County Fair and Frontier Days as the 2020-21 rodeo queen, a position that requires personal qualities of leadership, public speaking ability, citizenship, service and horsemanship.
She's active in her church community and Pioneer Posse events. Organized and driven, she is able to manage many responsibilities with grace, according to a release. "She is also a kind, joyful student who goes out of her way to make others feel welcome." Her parents are Bryan and Fara Zessin.
Martinez is an outstanding student who excels and pushes himself in all aspects of his life: "He works hard in school, is a curious learner, is creative and innovative and seeks opportunities to prepare himself for life after high school," according to the release.
"He has a cumulative 3.787 GPA and will be the 2021 Touchet salutatorian. He exhibits strong leadership skills: He is Touchet ASB president and was ASB activities coordinator and National Honor Society volunteer coordinator during 2019-2020. Teachers recognize him as a leader in his classes. "He is always fully engaged and has the ability to motivate his peers."
Martinez competed for the Prescott soccer team his sophomore year and won the state championship, and he has been a varsity basketball player throughout high school. He has volunteered hundreds of hours through Catholic Charities, helping the elderly and others in need. He's family oriented, a responsible and respectful son and a role model to his younger cousins.
He plans to attend Walla Walla Community College or Eastern Washington University and earn a degree that will prepare him for a career in the entertainment industry. He is the son of Evelin Acevedo.