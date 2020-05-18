EWU honors WW native for academic excellence

Native Walla Wallan Madison "Madi" Doepker is one of just 20 students graduating this spring from Eastern Washington University to receive a Frances B. Huston Medallion for academic excellence and extracurricular activities.
The EWU faculty and the administration "acknowledge their great pride in the accomplishments of these students during their college experience and expect even greater accomplishments in the years that lie ahead," according to an EWU release.
EWU said Madi, a professional accounting major, embodies the spirit of the medallion. She earned a 3.97 cumulative grade-point average and recognition on the dean’s list each quarter of her college career, while excelling in athletics and participating in service activities in the community.
A captain on the EWU women’s track and field team, Madi earned Big Sky All-Academic honors all four years, one of only three EWU student athletes to do so. She was also named 2019 Big Sky javelin champion.
The community has benefited from Madi, who gave of her time and expertise, according to the release. This winter, she volunteered many hours as an auditor in the Spokane County Superior Court Guardianship Monitoring Program, which is designed to improve the Superior Court’s ability to monitor guardians’ handling of the ongoing care and financial affairs of she county’s incapacitated citizens under court-supervised guardianships.
Professor Arsen Djatej nominated her for the Huston honor, citing her exceptional loyalty and support for Eastern, as evidenced by her commitment to remain on campus as long as possible amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak this spring.
After graduation on June 13, Madi, currently of Cheney, plans to pursue her CPA. She completed an internship last summer at HMA CPA, PS, in Spokane, after which she was offered a fulltime public accounting position.
She is the daughter of Bob and Kim Doepker of College Place. Madi was a 12-sport athlete while maintaining honor roll status at Walla Walla High School and graduated in 2015.