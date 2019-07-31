Eastern Washington University’s spring 2019 dean’s list includes a number of area students. This list is more complete than what ran on July 26.
Undergraduates who earn 12 quality hours and receive a grade-point average of 3.5 or better are placed on the list.
Dayton: Marisa Klein-Chavez, Nicole Lambert, Sarah Phillips, Bethany Shirley, Mckenzie Rehak.
Waitsburg: Jessica Foxe; Luke Gales-Alexenko.
Walla Walla: Dale Bartlett, Benjamin Bialozor, Marissa Castillo, Madison Doepker, Aime Escalante, Ashley Fulmer, Nicole Hamada, Sean Hamilton, Amelia Hemenway, Kiley Johnson, Lindsey Kelly, Chloe Koehler, Erika Leinweber, Whitney Lux, Krista Mason, Caden Mcclure, Cynthia Montalvo, Justin Olivares, Hally Ruff, Ali Salinas-Buentello, Gavan Spies.
Prescott: Emily Wilson.
Touchet: Mari Saldana.