I hope I’m not alone when I say vanity has played a role off and on throughout my life. Yet situational reality always brings me around as I learn to roll with the punches.
The blessings of an inherited small mouth, big teeth and resulting overbite drew merciless teasing from elementary school classmates.
My maternal grandmother, "Gram," had braces in about 1912 — who knew they were doing such work then? When one does the research, the truth is a long time before that.
Often credited with inventing modern orthodontics, French dentist Pierre Fauchard in 1669 published "The Surgeon Dentist,” a book on teeth-straightening methods.
As an 11-year-old, Gram and friends decided to chew fresh tar spread on the street by a Bellingham city crew — it was a thing —and the gooey substance mangled her braces. Great-gram was so angry she didn’t let Gram have them fixed. As punishment, Gram sported her overbite for the remainder of her 91 years.
I laughed along with classmates when they flung “bucky beaver” in my direction because it was true — I had buck teeth. But it stung my young self worth.
In first grade a kid opened her locker door into my face, chipping a permanent front tooth. Maybe it wouldn’t have broken if I didn’t have the overbite?
Sigh.
Years later, a dentist fixed that little chip with newly developed tooth-colored composite resin and I had to learn to speak without my tongue going in that little space. The result looks great.
I’m eternally grateful for the gift of orthodontia and happily wore wire railroad track braces from sixth through ninth grades, all the while tar free. Thank you, parents and grandparents.
But because of such cruel peer insensitivity, I was loath to wear corrective lenses because of the “four-eyes” label inevitably hurled at other kids coping with vision challenges. It’s called bullying today.
Yet by age 9 in fourth grade I couldn’t see the writing on the blackboard, even sitting in the front row.
Sigh.
Vanity or not, I was fitted for my first pair of specs — silver glitter suspended in those clear light-blue plastic cat-eye frames, oh-so-hip among bespectacled classmates of a certain age.
I carried my glasses on my books from class to class, only donning them for lessons.
My dad talked about his mother’s vanity. She adored her only child, winner of a beautiful baby contest, with his curly brown hair, big blue eyes and charming smile.
Grandmere didn’t believe in spectacles. She thought eyes could be fixed with diet. “Eat more carrots,” she’d say.
Dad went until high school unable to see clearly. She finally admitted defeat.
There he sat in an upper-floor office in a professional building in downtown Tacoma. The optometrist placed Dad’s first pair on his face.
“You mean there are pictures and writing on billboards?,” Dad declared while looking out the window.
My experience was similar when leaving the optometrist’s office in eighth grade with yet another new prescription, this time in rectangular black frames.
As we headed home, I marveled at the crystal-clear details, taking in individual leaves on trees, words on street signs and wires on telephone poles as we cruised past.
When my sophomore year rolled around I was forced to wear glasses all the time. As homeroom attendance roll-taker every morning, I couldn’t see faces to check in fellow students on my list.
Farewell, vanity, hello Susan, Douglas and Chad.
Sigh.
The saving grace was just how popular wire-rimmed glasses were in the late 1960s-early 1970s. My round gold frames fit right in with fellow granny-glasses-wearing hippies. Score one for vanity.
As a high school junior, I tried desperately to wear contacts when only hard lenses were available. The edges caused excruciating pain as they hit bumps on the undersides of my eyelids. My eyes watered and my nose ran non-stop. Sunlight hurt. Stabbing pains arose even before I inserted a lens poised on my fingertip.
I was the one in 10 statistic for those who couldn’t wear contacts. After a few months I gave it up.
Sigh.
Shut up, vanity. Back to frames.
Then, at 30, I tried again with soft lenses new to the market. My eyes loved those and I enjoyed the lack of peripheral blockage from frames.
At 35, I developed dry eye syndrome, which made my eyes feel as arid and grainy as the desert and brought mondo pain. It put me in the 5-15% of the population with the condition.
I knew I’d have to stop wearing contacts when after working all day, all I wanted to do was rush home and tear them out.
Vanity or no, since seeing was paramount, back to glasses I went. Now I don’t care because pain-free, clear vision is the bottom line.
Then comes that certain age when our eyes stop the automatic focusing we’ve enjoyed for a good 35-40 years. Presbyopia is the naturally occurring loss of auto focusing that comes with age as the lens becomes less flexible.
This means when reading something close up, then looking across the room, the distant images are slow to come into focus, if at all.
Did I want bi- or trifocals, the optometrist asked. Ish. Neither. No visible lines across my lenses, thank you. Those lines are for OLD people.
Lucky for me and my vanity, multifocal lenses were a thing, which means no one knows what’s in the corrective lenses but the wearer.
High-density, compressed lenses are another boon for someone with 20-400 vision like me, otherwise my lenses would be as thick as the bottom of a Coke bottle.
Without my corrective lenses, I can’t read the 13- to 28-inch-tall lettering on huge green interstate directional signs, even when directly below.
Adding insult to figurative injury, I finally had to capitulate and get computer glasses. The specific correction allows wearers to see print on their desk, then look up to a screen the prescribed 18 inches distant.
These glasses ceased the severe, chronic neck and back pain I experienced from wearing my regular glasses and tipping my approximately 10-pound head too far back to see the screen.
After wearing corrective lenses for a good 60 years with next to no damage, I’ve managed to set a record for harming my glasses.
I fell asleep wearing them in March. When I pulled them out from under my body, they were mangled so badly one lens was bent outward and higher than the other, skewing my vision.
And, I’ve twice melted an earpiece in separate flat-iron incidents by leaving the specs on the counter while doing my hair in April and June.
Is my subconscious trying to tell me something?
At least vanity is at rest.
