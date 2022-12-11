The TigerScot Treasure Trunk is a new resource aimed at helping students. It opened to great success; students are using it on a daily basis.
TTT’s popularity has exceeded expectations in the few weeks since it opened.
"We've had many students take advantage of the TigerScot Treasure Trunk, to the point that we need more donations, which initially we didn't think was possible,” said school counselor Charissa Hixenbaugh.
Athena-Weston School District added the school clothes closet resource, an idea spearheaded by counselor Hixenbaugh and English language arts teacher Kati Funderburk.
A Weston Middle School classroom hosts the TTT, which is open to all students in the school district. The school collected items during the fall and officially opened the Treasure Trunk before Thanksgiving.
Parent volunteers are being sought to help offer more regular hours. Organizers hope to see it operate from 11:15 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
In addition to a variety of new and gently used clothing, TTT also offers new hygiene products available at no charge. TTT needs additional hats, gloves, winter boots, boys' shoes, sweatshirts and TigerScot gear.
It is important to teachers and staff that students from all the surrounding areas have access to useful items in a convenient location, according to a release from InterMountain ESD Multimedia Specialist Nika Blasser.
"We're excited to have this resource available because many of our students live in areas where they can't just go to a clothing store or mall to hang out with friends,” Hixenbaugh said.
“Many students go to shop as a social activity, spending time with friends, or thinking of friends and family while shopping,” she said.
Students in Funderburk's leadership class helped organize donations for TTT, which are neatly grouped with like items on clothing racks and shelves. The winning design for signs students are currently making will be printed in a larger format as the official signage.
Funderburk said students can always email their teacher to be let into the Trunk at lunch or before school.
Fourth-grade teacher Emily Hansell, has a signup for fourth- and fifth-grade students who can visit the Trunk during recess.
Students in sixth through eighth grades can sign up to visit with their language arts teacher.
"The establishment of the TigerScot Treasure Trunk has become a whole-community project. Having a central and highly accessible location for clothing and other essentials allows students to quickly and easily pick up needed items without having to worry about running a parent on an extra errand, or going without,” said District Superintendent Ann Vescio and Weston Middle School principal.
Situated in a practical location for necessities, the TTT also creates opportunities for engagement.
“The community involvement has been amazing and heartwarming. The Athena Christian Church has been one of our No. 1 supporters. Our community truly cares about its students,” said Funderburk.
