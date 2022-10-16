Walla Wallan Jean Anderson reached the century mark Oct. 5, 2022. About 40-50 guests gathered to celebrate with her at a dance and sing-along on Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Veterans Memorial Golf Course banquet facility.
Quite the energetic spark, beforehand she said she planned to dance with about 11 men, mostly family. Celebrants were expected from Ohio, Maryland, Minnesota, North Dakota, North Carolina, Oregon and Arizona.
Sharp as a tack, Jean described her birth and life while on a Zoom call.
A midwife facilitated her birth on Oct. 5, 1922, in a sod shack with a dirt floor.
She and parents Jacob and Vivian Hughes Diede lived in tiny Lehr, North Dakota. Her sister, Winona Rose, died before Jean was born.
“Mother moved us away from (that hovel) after a few years, it was so dire,” Jean said.
“Mother was a teacher but my father wasn’t doing much,” Jean said, and in 1930 her parents divorced.
For a time Jean, sister Betty and their mother lived on Aunt Adie and Uncle Albert’s farm north of Lehr.
Every summer Vivian pursued college courses and earned an associate’s degree, allowing her to teach in a town school when Jean was 15. She even taught high school classes because of a teacher shortage.
When Vivian remarried, Jean said, “I got a really neat stepdad for the two years I was still at home,” rural mail carrier Elmer Bateman.
Jean’s half-sister, Saralee Bateman Hoselton, who came out of that union, is one of Jean’s closest and most special relations.
Jean graduated from Burnstad (N.D.) High School in 1939. “At 17 I met Kenneth “Ken” Anderson, the love of my life, although I didn’t know it at the time,” she said.
She worked while he earned an engineering degree. They wed in 1941 in Knoxville, Tennessee, where he worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority.
In less than a year, they moved to Kingsport, Tennessee, for Ken’s deferment from the military while he worked in a munitions factory. Their first daughter, Kathy, was born there. About 8-10 months later, Ken joined the U.S. Army to serve in World War II and Jean and Kathy lived in Kulm, N.D., with Ken”s parents during his three-year stint.
After the war, they settled in Riverdale, N.D, a construction camp that sprang up in 1946 to house workers building the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-built earth-fill embankment Garrison Dam. He worked on that project for 11 years on the Missouri River.
Throughout their marriage and to this day Jean has happily embraced Her domestic engineering role and helped raise daughters Kathy, Vicki and Peggy.
In 1959, Ken’s work with the Corps of Engineers brought the Andersons to Walla Walla. His 37-year career included flood control work on the Snake River. He had Parkinson’s disease and died in 1997.
There’s always something longevity can be attributed to and for Jean, the oldest in her family, “maybe it’s my attitude,” she said.
“I got rid of health issues from my youth,” she added. “My cup is always half full. I lead a happy life. I’m contented and comfortable in my own skin. And I’m very busy.”
What that looks like is an active 63-year membership in Walla Walla Presbyterian Church, 46 years singing in choir and cooking for the youth group Monday nights for 10 years. “You name it, I did it,” she said.
I love going to concerts,” she said, including to Spokane and three times to Branson, Missouri, where “the whole room explodes with the music.”
Jean sang for 12 years with Blue Mountain Chorus of Sweet Adelines in Walla Walla.
She was a docent at Carnegie Center, a volunteer at Fort Walla Walla Museum and active in the Army Engineer Spouses and area garden clubs — “probably why I was so content.”
A quick call Wednesday at noon, Oct. 5, found her celebrating her birthday at a local restaurant with her weekly lunch bunch.
Any person with 100 years under her belt has witnessed many memorable historical events and technological developments.
“I remember the declaration of war (Dec. 7, 1941, when Japan bombed Pearl Harbor); when President Kennedy was assassinated (Nov. 22, 1963)” and the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
“There’s all this internet stuff, too,” she added, perfect to aid in her latest chapter of navigating blindness caused by glaucoma and macular degeneration.
“I lost my sight about 5 years ago and now I’m hooked up to Siri and Amazon and texting, which can be voice activated. The first time I texted my grandson, he said, ‘Grandma — no way!”
“She gets jokes from Alexa to text to her grown grandsons and other family and friends, enjoying sharing a laugh,” friend Marjie Erickson said.
Jean calls shut-ins from the church and keeps in touch with many friends and family members by phone.
She fills her days with visits from friends and stories using Books for the Blind.
“I do my own cooking and laundry, make my own bed,” she added.
Throughout the week, Erickson and Lorraine Literal shop for her, clean her home, help her change the sheets, cut her roses for bouquets to deliver to friends and take her to appointments and the musical concerts she loves.
“I have a very pretty yard. I’ve been 48 years at the same home,” Jean said.
Art Griff takes her to get her nails done every three weeks and benefits from the famous cookies she delights in sharing with friends and neighbors.
“Jean has all the ingredients measured out with the utensils needed for Lorraine to make the cookies. Jean says she helped make them because she got everything ready,” Erickson said.
“Alexa is a blessing for her when it comes to spices or TV dinners,” Erickson said. “She puts items up by Alexa and Alexa tells her what she has.”
Jean’s popular “Haystack Cookies” require 2 cups broken stick pretzels, 1 cup salted dry peanuts and 1 cup crisp rice cereal mixed into 3 cups chocolate chips melted in the microwave, then spooned onto waxed paper.
“They keep well, if kept away from people,” Jean laughed.
“One important thing is if you move something you need to put it back right where you got it so she knows where to find it when she needs it,” Erickson stressed.
As permanent darkness descended, Jean devised a system to ensure what she wears is coordinated every day using clothespins and configurations of safety pins.
“I thought it up, my brain never shuts down, I figured it out. I’m always picky, take good care of my clothes and am always organized,” Jean said. “If not, I’d lose it completely.”
She does get help to coordinate the colors and jewelry and places safety pins to denote the front or back of the outfit and its color. She clothespins her pairs of shoes together and always places them in the same spot.
“Jean and I have known each other for over 30 years, becoming closer the last several years,” Erickson said.
“I am so impressed with the way she learned how to color coordinate her outfits and never has anything clash. Shoes and jewelry included. Always looking like she has an appointment of some kind with everything going together from head to toe.
“When she puts things away she always remembers where to find it. I am amazed at her memory at age 100.
Jean loves fresh flowers on her kitchen table, Erickson said. She can’t see them, but loves their scent.
“This morning she said she went out to the side of the house to get some green filler for a bouquet she has on the table on the patio,” Erickson said on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
“I told her she probably should have waited and let someone else do that. She said she was OK because she hung onto the house the whole way.”
She still loves to entertain, such as cooking a pot roast in her crockpot. She also has fresh finger veggies for her salad, dessert and a glass of wine, coffee or iced tea, Erickson said.
“One day she had lunch for three of us. When I got there to help put things on the table there were the salad plates of veggies and small dishes with something brown to dip the veggies in. I asked what it was and she said ranch dressing. I told her no, it was chocolate syrup. We all had a good laugh because someone did not put things back in the fridge where she knew where it was.”
Florist clay helps her identify containers.
“Again, I am amazed at how inventive she can be,” Erickson said.
“Recently when I went over she was cooking macaroni for a salad, letting it cook slowly.” Two eggs in the shell perched atop the macaroni to make hard-boiled eggs.
“They came out perfect. Who would have thought?” Erickson said.
“Jean is such a lady. She knows what she likes and what she doesn’t. We will be friends forever,” Erickson said.
“I love listening to the stories of her growing up, and the life as a newlywed with her husband going off to the service, not always knowing where he was.
“We spend a lot of time letting her reminisce. It keeps her mind sharp,” Erickson said.
The legendary physical therapist Jolene Ferguson of Walla Walla, an inspirational leader in the blind community, suggested Jean carry a white cane.
“We have a lot of fun comparing notes, and laugh when someone says ‘that thing is over there.’ We’ve never figured out where ‘over there’ is. It’s a fun and different world,” she said.
Although Jean’s very happy with her life’s accomplishments as a homemaker, wife and mother, she’s proud her children and grandkids are graduates of Washington State University.
Jean’s family includes her daughters and sons-in-law, Kathy and Chuck Moore of Frederick, Maryland, Vicki and Dennis Karuzas of Bonney Lake, Washington, and Peggy and Paul Wiggum of Chelan, Washington. Her daughters take turns each month coming to stay with her for a few days.
“Jean so looks forward to these times,” Erickson said.
Her family also includes sister Saralee Hoselton of Drayton, North Dakota; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Her clan can plan ahead for another milestone birthday, Jean said, because “My family said I’ll live to 120.”
