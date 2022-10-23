Once the dust settles after fair week in the Valley, Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days board directors host a banquet to honor and thank the hundreds of volunteers who donate thousands of hours to make the event a success.
Marty Bray’s catered roast beef and chicken Alfredo dinner was served to guests in the fairgrounds pavilion Oct. 4.
When Volunteer of the Year awards were announced, Fair Board Director Jim Peterson took the mic to present a plaque to longtime Needlecraft & Textiles and Knitting and Crochet departments superintendent Marilee McQuarrie.
Peterson drew the capacity audience’s attention to the fact that McQuarrie and her departments had garnered a Washington State Fair Commissioner’s Black and White Ribbon for Excellence. McQuarrie was also presented with a photo of the moment she received the ribbon from the commissioner.
McQuarrie’s team of 15 put in more than 670 hours of volunteer time during the fair, he said.
The fair board’s award was given in “grateful appreciation for your outstanding support, volunteer contribution and dedicated service.”
“She organized a variety of demonstrations that people come back to enjoy every year,” Peterson said.
A contest she set up and displayed in her departments engaged visitors. She used a crocheted bedspread to create a math problem and awarded very nice prizes to the three winners with the correct answer, Peterson said.
“Marilee and her volunteers were present in their departments at almost every hour the fair was open,” Peterson noted.
“The interesting things that Marilee has done and her commitment to needlecraft, textiles, knitting and crochet can serve as a first-rate example and pattern for other departments.”
This year’s Walla Walla Fair theme was “Comin’ in hot!,” but at their exhibits, McQuarrie’s needle and textile crafters attached another placard below it reading, “It may be coming in hot, but we are cool!”
McQuarrie said coolest of all are Walla Walla Lacy Lacers and Weavers and Spinners of Walla Walla efforts that garnered the prestigious award from state fair officials for their displays that took many hours and days to ready and people during the fair.
The result was the presentation by Washington State Fair Commissioner Greg Stewart from Yakima of the ribbon to McQuarrie.
“Normally they only give one award to each fair in the state every other year but this year he gave two in Walla Walla. It’s a pretty big deal to get one. Two is unheard of,” said McQuarrie.
She said the second ribbon went to Peterson and his assistant for their growing canola agriculture display.
“I won the other one but it’s really for my whole team of volunteers from the Walla Walla Lacy Lacers and the Weavers and Spinners of Walla Walla who helped do all the work,” McQuarrie said.
“From the beginning day where we did the take-in to judging, set-up and demonstrations during the fair and clean up on Monday, my team of volunteers put in 670 hours,” McQuarrie said.
Members of Walla Walla Lacy Lacers worked on projects against a background of antique lace collars and provided live demonstrations and interaction with fairgoers every minute of every day, she said.
Area resident Lucy Hellier, a relatively new weaver and spinner, entered a woven bag, napkins and hand-spun yarn.
“I’m so pleased with my first- and second-place ribbons,” she said. “The judges also generally give comments, so it is a good way to learn how to improve. “
Several members of the Weavers and Spinners of Walla Walla also knit, crochet, tat and make lace, Hellier said.
The guild annually makes easy fiber art kits to give to children and the young at heart who want to learn to make something, Hellier said. In 2022 they devised a simple disc with cotton yarn to make a Japanese style Kumihimo braid.
“Demonstrating at the fair is a really fun way to meet a lot of interesting people as well as let folks see the variety of things that can be done with fiber,” Hellier said.
Members made an informative, attractive display with a variety of entries and professional posters illustrated with photos that showed and defined various types of needlework and other crafts.
Visitors learned about what differentiates a variety of handcrafts such as basket making, weaving, bobbin lace, tatting, knitting and crochet from a selection of professional posters. Spinning options and varieties of wood also received treatment on the posters surrounding the exhibit.
For example, knitting dates to the fifth century in the Middle East. Wool traders soon brought the technique into Europe.
Knitting involves joining interconnecting loops of yarn or thread in rows of stitches into a garment or piece of fabric using knit and purl stitches or combinations or various of those stitches.
In its most basic form, slip-stitch crochet dates to the early 1800s. Scottish, Norwegian, Swedish and other Northern European needleworkers made such items as underwear, coats and hats.
Volunteers demonstrated their handiwork between Aug. 31-Sept. 4 in the fairgrounds Pavilion.
Annie Charnley Eveland is a freelance writer who produces the Etcetera column and feature stories for the Union-Bulletin. She retired from the U-B after a 42½-year newspaper career as an editor, columnist and journalist. Send news with contact name and daytime phone number to acereporter1979@gmail.com or call 509-386-7369.
