When conditions were just right, announcer Jim Bock’s deep bass carried from the Walla Walla Fairgrounds on Orchard Street about 2 miles across town to the vicinity of Berney School at School Avenue and Pleasant Street — with a sound system, of course.
His presence on the airwaves here spanned more than four decades as he kept radio listeners updated on the news and in person when he chatted up features at fairs, parades, hot air balloon stampedes and other events.
As an announcer Bock became known to thousands as the distinctive “Voice of Walla Walla.”
His 43-year career concluded Aug. 26 when he hung up his microphone for good, ready to move on.
But his life’s work started with a connection when he met Jack Comfort, manager of Kingsgate East Apartments, where Bock lived.
Comfort was also general manager at KHIT/KSXT 97 Radio when Bock sought employment.
“Looking for work I went to the basement of the Denny Building just to see the station. The stations were looking for a news director, but just hired someone. I asked if I could watch. About 20 minutes later I was offered the news director job,” he said. He came on board in 1979.
His predecessor had asked to skip their second newscast for an appointment and they were let go. “it was a different time,” Bock said.
Bock then met Bill Lloyd while working for KHIT. Lloyd’s Insurance is on the first floor of the Denny Building. Bock said Lloyd used KHIT to advertise the Walla Walla Balloon Stampede, which started in 1975.
“During the 1980 Walla Walla Balloon Stampede, I was asked to announce some general information. I knew nothing about balloons but some funny things came to mind and apparently someone liked it,” Bock said.
“It took several years to learn about the pilots and their balloons. I got enthusiastic and within 10 years I was asked to entertain at rallies in Salem and Beaverton, Oregon, Boise, Idaho, and Walla Walla, Omak, Kent and Prosser, Washington.”
“The announcer I remember for most of the Walla Walla events has been Jim Bock and his booming voice,” said fan Vivian Antes, who moved to this area as an 8-year-old in 1957.
“He announced at the downtown parades, the Walla Walla Balloon Stampede, both beginning with the hot air balloons floating down the downtown streets, and then to Tietan Park, the Walla Walla Fair rodeos, Wheelin’ Walla Walla, the Ducky Derby, Pioneer Park Easter Egg hunts and the Fourth of July,” Antes said.
She was such an enthusiast of his work that around 2005 she began looking into having him recognized as the “Voice of Walla Walla,” she said.
“One time earlier this year, Jim mentioned being known as the Voice of the Valley during his talk show. Since the ‘Valley’ doesn’t reflect what valley, I still like the ‘Voice of Walla Walla,’” Antes said.
Bock is about as local as you can get. He was born in the old General Hospital, which was on Bonsella Street from 1931 until moving to South Second Avenue in 1977. Bock attended parochial schools here, including Walla Walla Valley Academy, and graduated in 1973.
His advanced training in media and communications included a degree in 1977 with a speech major and drama minor at Walla Walla College. He also studied reader’s theater with San Diego State University in London at the London School of Economics in 1976, all of which prepared him for what would become his life’s work.
“Somehow, about 23 years ago, I connected with Tom Hodgins. I’d known Tom casually for several years. He hired me primarily for sales and production,” Bock said.
Bock was director of news and operations with KUJ at Hodgins’ Alexandra Communications, a broadcasting company founded in 2000.
Bock jumped into Hodgins’ “Walla Walla Live” concept, which brings local news and content to early risers. Bock assumed the lead post when the station’s news director took a position with Downtown Walla Walla.
“As soon as I realized I would have to fill three hours of content, I started my day around midnight or 1 a.m. I never thought of it as the graveyard shift,” he said.
Every morning he checked the local weather, then tapped into aggregation websites for birthdays and dates in history and a professional service for odd news and humor.
From 6:30-9 a.m. Bock and Mike Eisele highlighted local and regional news before reporting statewide or Northwest news, Bock said. “The toughest part was digging for Walla Walla High School, DeSales and other local school scores,” he said.
“I grew protective of and loved my audience and I think they could feel that after so many years,” Bock said of his tenure.
“The most enjoyable part of the job for me was behind the microphone. I seemed to be able to put others at ease and it was so great when they opened up,” he said of the on-air interviews he conducted.
Most days of the year are national something-or-other day.
Nationaldaycalendar.com reports there are more than 1,500 national days, such as Acne Positivity Day, No Rhyme Nor Reason Day and Blueberry Popsicle Day, which mix in with real historical events such as V-J in Japan and Labor days.
Bock typically let listeners know ahead of time what was in the news on the KUJ 1420 AM -98.7 FM news sheet on Facebook and would note something, like today is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, National Chili Dog Day or National Watermelon Day.
On Aug. 22 in a 3:22 a.m. post on Facebook, he pointed out, “Today is National Tooth Fairy Day. C’mon, that’s just weird. This is my final week at KUJ. Today my guest will be Rick Tuttle discussing the recent Kirkman House trip.”
His communiques, often laced with his particular sense of humor, closed out on Aug. 26 with: “Wake up like the locals this morning with ‘Walla Walla Live’ with Jim and Rick. This will be my last post on Facebook. This morning my final guests will be Walla Walla City representatives. Today is National Toilet Paper Day. If I were to list my favorite ‘holidays’ … I’d put this one at No. 2.”
Another joke that preceded that news recap was, “Here’s something dedicated to all dads out there: My doctor told me I was going deaf. The news was hard for me to hear.”
Bock announced activities at the 145th Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic in Ann Morrison Park on Sept. 4, 2022.
His retirement from broadcasting opens the door to reading and perhaps returning to involvement in local theater.
The lifelong resident is so firmly rooted in the Walla Walla Valley that he intends to remain. And after such odd, late-night and early morning hours, he’s readjusting. “I’m trying to reprogram my circadian clock — but it’s not easy,” he said.
