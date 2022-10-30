Old Simon, the Cellarer, keeps a rare store
Of Malmsey and Malvoisie,
And Cyprus, and who can say how many more?
For a chary old soul is he …
And all the year ‘round there is brewing of ale;
Yet he never aileth, he quaintly doth say,
While he keeps to his sober six flagons a day.
But, oh! oh! oh! his nose doth show
Bow oft the Black Jack to his lips doth go
— Lyrics from an 1860 English folksong
Uuuuuug-lee, childhood me thought, every time I looked at mom’s Toby mugs displayed in our dining room.
Ironically, after mom’s death in 2009, the classic Royal Doulton ceramic pitchers came into our home, wrapped in yellowed Seattle Times newspaper pages.
Mom was diagnosed with cancer on a Thursday and died the following Thursday. I struggled for four months to write her obituary after this stunning, unexpected loss.
It took four years to sort through boxes of her things willed to me.
I discovered the maternal family silverware in a box, which is incorporated with similar sets from paternal and maternal grandmothers and great-grandmothers. They’ve graced our table ever since. No use in letting them tarnish in a drawer.
It makes me feel closer to those dear ones who journey beyond this mortal coil.
Thirteen years passed before I unwrapped these wrinkle-faced vessels.
Then I had to research the dusty, homely, albeit congenial-looking countenances.
Such jugs derive the name from an 18th-century Yorkshireman dubbed Toby Fillpot after he drank 2,000 pints of Yorkshire ale — I hope over a lifetime …
According to learingwithexperts.com, they’re “a staple of the British antiques world, normally depicting (ruddy-faced) 18th-century types sporting a tricorn hat and clutching a tankard of ale. While they are a regular fixture at car boot sales and charity shops, the most valuable ones can sell for serious money.”
Staffordshire potters in the 1760s developed and popularized them. The first ones had a brown salt glaze, possibly from a development of similar Netherlands-made Delft jugs.
Royal Doulton of London stopped producing Toby jugs in 2011, but they remain popular.
Each of the real ones are identified by a maker’s mark on the bottom. A crown and lion were added in 1886 to mark the appointment of Doulton as potters to His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, later King Edward VII from 1901-1910.
Leading Doulton artist/modeler Charles Noke introduced head and shoulders character jugs in the 1920s. He brought English cultural characters to life, starting in 1934 with the wildly popular whiskey-themed John Barleycorn, based on the autobiographical novel by Jack London, who struggled with alcoholism.
Jugs followed of Dick Turpin, Parson Brown and the Max Henk-designed The Night Watchman.
A story comes with each one. Take mine, for example.
Song lyrics for the 6-inch tall one include, “Old Simon the Cellarer keeps a rare store of liquor, and drinks his sober six flagons a day.”
Holy smoke! A flagon is four cups of liquid, or in this case, 1.5 gallons for 24 cups.
John Liptrot Hatton (1809-1886) wrote the Victorian composition published in 1860 with lyrics by W. H. Bellamy. The wry verses relate the tale of a couple “attached to their tipple.” Simon manages to evade elderly Dame Margery’s amorous advances.
Simon jugs incorporate three large skeleton keys fashioned into a handle and were produced between 1935-1960, according to one online site.
My Gram or later my mom may have collected them. For a Simon, online sellers are asking anywhere from $35 to $90 or more — $309 for an unglazed one.
My 3 1/4-inch-tall pistol-handled pitcher depicts the storied English highwayman Richard “Dick” Turpin, baptized Sept. 21, 1705. The smiling, mustachioed piece with rolled side curls sports the black bandit mask turned up on the front of his tricorn hat.
By the early 1730s, he had joined a gang of deer thieves and then advanced to murder, horse thievery, burglary and poaching, Wikipedia reports.
Almost 100 years after Turpin’s April 7, 1739, execution for horse theft, Victorian novelist William Harrison Ainsworth made famous Turpin’s fictional 200-mile overnight ride from London to York on his horse Black Bess.
His legend has spanned centuries with tales about him published well into the 20th century and brought to stage and screen. Madame Marie Tussaud added a sculpture of Turpin to her museum in 1846. He was modeled after Robin Hood for several silent film adaptations and even into the 1980s with TV and film depictions.
The wee Turpin jug sells for $9 to $65 and the larger version for around $100 or more.
Serious money aside, I finally scrubbed them up. All clean and shiny, they’ve been on our kitchen windowsill this summer holding gladiolas and zinnias from the garden.
Simon and Dick have grown on me, remind me of mom and smile at us while we’re engaged in scullery duties.
