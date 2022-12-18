Cruising through the grocery store recently, little containers of confetti sprinkles beckoned from a shelf.
Mixed in with eensy sweet colored nonpareil balls and chocolate jimmy bits, one container had tiny gingerbread cutouts and itty marshmallows, the other had wee candy canes in red or white and teeny marshmallows. The containers are adorable with little cups of cocoa perched on their caps, adorned with bitty marshmallows floating in a chocolatey brew.
Unable to say no to the containers or their contents, I bought ‘em and girded my loins to once more go into the sugar cookie breach.
Back home I rifled through my recipe binders and pulled out a Best Sugar Cookie recipe dated December 2014, when I last tried it out. See? It’s been ages, but I don't remember why.
Digging through my large antique tins that store seasonal cookie cutters, I came across a round one from the Cottolene company.
The Cottolene cookie/biscuit cutter states “For All Frying and Shortening” on its top and includes a little metal loop. Cottolene shortening, produced in the U.S. from the late 1880s until the mid-20th century, was made from beef tallow and cottonseed oil.
It was the first mass-produced and mass-marketed alternative to cooking with lard, made memorable by its national ad campaign and cookbooks written to promote its use. All-vegetable Crisco caused its demise.
Once in the throes of rolling and cutting out the dough shapes, it dawned on me why it’s taken so many years to return to the recipe, even though the memory of the cookies was … delightfully memorable.
There’s so much butter — 1 1/2 cups — that the melty dough must be refrigerated before attempting to roll it out. However, leaving it chilled longer than 24 hours posed the added challenge of scooping out basalt-hard chunks with a rock hammer.
Throughout the process, I got brilliant ideas: first I grabbed a little strainer to shake an even layer of flour on the stone countertop before putting down the dough, repeatedly sprinkling the dough and rolling pin to prevent glops from glomming on the counter and pin. It did yeoman’s service as the less-than-chilled dough became stickier.
The cutters are better, I learned, the simpler their lines. In my collection, trees, stars and circles were the best. I’d press down, then slightly slide the cutter around, about 1/8th of an inch in all directions against the countertop to separate the cookie shape from the surrounding dough.
I slid a sharp, flat-bladed knife underneath the warmed dough cutouts to pick up on a thin spatula.
Google sources said it’s OK to press the sprinkles into the uncooked cookies before baking so they stay on.
Remember the pink stain that gets everywhere in “The Cat in the Hat Comes Back”? This was the dough in my kitchen. I ended up with so much of the butter-flour concoction (and sprinkles) on my fingers, the countertop, the scraper and the knife to make another cookie. And the flour trail. Hoo boy. But at least English setters Alex and Sage and Gordon setter Molly helped keep the floor clean.
The little scrubber brush came in handy to clean nearly petrified dough off hands, mixing bowl and assorted spoons, rolling pin, scraper, etc.
The crowning moment was the instant burn on my thenar eminence (that meaty place on the palm of one’s hand below the thumb near the wrist) when removing the last batch from the searing-hot, 400-degree oven; hence the ice.
So the cookies are presentable. The sprinkles stuck. Eight minutes is a perfect baking time. The ice is helping.
Cleanup occurred during baking times. All is good. But it may be another eight years before I attempt that rigamarole again.
I wonder how long cookies will last in the freezer?
Annie Charnley Eveland is a freelance writer who produces the Etcetera column and feature stories for the Union-Bulletin. She retired from the U-B after a 42.5-year newspaper career as an editor, columnist and journalist. Send news with contact name and daytime phone number to acereporter1979@gmail.com or call 509-386-7369.
