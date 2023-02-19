Our third-grade imaginations ran wild at William Cullen Bryant Elementary School in Seattle, especially at playtime.
Roles for boys and girls were rigidly enforced in 1963-64. No pants for girls, despite that campaign for change. No girls on the audio-visual team, either.
Girls were effectively banned from the fresh-air, concrete-floored "boys' gym." The boys played a fierce, take-all-prisoners form of dodgeball in the space open on one end to the outdoors with a floor-to-ceiling chain-link fence.
We girls wanted to play despite the pain of being hit by the soft, slightly under-inflated leather ball if we couldn't catch it. But no. No girls allowed.
Not even after diligent lobbying at the principal's office.
Other than spectating outside the chain link fence, which proved to be a real snooze, we devised our own entertainment.
As first-graders we lost interest in girl-designated games, such as hopscotch and monkey bars, the latter over a paved tarmac that screamed head injuries just waiting to happen.
In the summer, my dad taught me and my siblings to rappel down the side of a glacially carved rock wall on Lopez Island.
So armed with that skill I taught my friends.
We checked out jump ropes during recess, scaled a 10-foot fence on the playground, secured the rope at the top, then climbed up and down the fence fastened to the rope.
On rainy days, we stayed indoors and played characters from the 1960s TV show "Combat!" about an American infantry unit fighting its way across Europe during World War II.
Emulating the actions of Vic Morrow, Rick Jason, Pierre Jalbert and Jack Hogan we army crawled on our bellies, in our dresses, yelling at each other to keep our heads down, scooching along the polished wood "girls' gym" floor.
Well, that is until a horrified teacher spotted us and called off the fun. That happened repeatedly.
Rather quieter indoor pursuits involved little objects that we brought from home to play with.
A huge fad in the U.S. at the time were mischievous-looking troll dolls about 3-4 inches tall with flaming sticky-uppy green, white, orange, red or blue hair.
A memento from my family's camping trip across the northern states one summer was a soft little gray rabbit-fur-covered mouse, which started the "I Like Mice Club."
Membership was a mouse of one's own.
We were enamored with the handsome Fess Parker and Ed Ames in the TV show "Daniel Boone," which followed the exploits of the early American frontiersman and his family, friends and neighbors.
We assumed the roles of Dan'l, wife Rebecca, their daughter Jemima and Dan'l's Oxford-educated half-British Native American companion Mingus.
The half-dirt, half-paved playground covered most of a city block just south of Bryant.
The U-shaped two-story 20th-century Georgian-style brick building built in 1926 swayed like a willow tree in a gale-force wind but remained standing after the Puget Sound Earthquake of 6.7 on the moment magnitude scale in 1965.
Over-arching shrubbery surrounded the playground just outside the fence line providing perfect rabbit-warren camouflage for the Boone home, Cincinnatus' store and trails in the great frontier.
Oh my, we were actually rather naughty, noisy little banshees.
We loved to jump off the toilets in the "girls' can" and grab the bars over the top of the open stall doors and swing back and forth.
Our exuberant screams of "yahoooooo!" echoed off the institutional green tiled walls in the two-story high room.
Until we were caught, we were unaware of its common wall with the school office.
Our high-spirited "yeehaws" and "wheeees" lasted until an office administrator came in, discovered who was making the cacophony and marched us directly to the vice principal, the dreaded Mr. Hakola.
The poor guy, actually a reasonable man, was tasked with student discipline for kindergarteners through sixth graders.
He was tall, dark-suited, slightly hunch-shouldered and looked all the world like a blend of Lurch from the TV show "The Addams Family" and Herman Munster from "The Munsters."
"Am I going to have to call your mothers?" he would ask, expressing disappointment in our actions.
Heads hanging, our little gang always replied with a soft, chastised "no."
We were in his office repeatedly that year for such infractions as the girls' can incident, the army-crawling or rope rappelling or Daniel Boone adventuring outside the playground fence line.
He never did alert our mothers, but we were duly scolded into acceptable behavior for a few weeks at a time.
One of our exploits makes me shudder to this day.
The stairs leading from the first floor to the second floor allowed students to reach out and pull off tufts of some wooly matter like lumpy batting that covered the first-floor ceiling.
I'm sure it was applied to deaden the noise of more than 500 deafening voices blaring in the hallways between classes.
I've wondered in more recent years if it was asbestos. Yikes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.