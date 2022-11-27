Walla Walla’s Pamela Petermann McBride was a runner-up in the adult division of the state Make It With Wool competition, held Oct. 22 on the Central Washington University campus in Ellensburg.
She began sewing at age 9 in 4-H and continued the pursuit for 10 years in 4-H while growing up. She continues to sew and teach sewing to 4-H youth.
In the competition, she won 1½ yards of Pendleton wool and a sewing machine needle organizer for her stunning three-piece ensemble in which she altered the original patterns and fashioned new details.
For example, she used the blouse fabric to add a pleated gusset to the narrow pencil skirt that provides a bit of walking ease. And she added other handcrafted embellishments.
McBride modeled the ensemble at the competition.
She used 100% brown herringbone wool fabric for the double-breasted, mid-calf-length coat with welted pockets and a satin polyester lining and the pencil skirt.
She employed Vogue patterns for the coat, with boiled wool spirals and gingko leaves on its front, and the blouse.
The fitted, long-sleeved, button-cuffed blouse uses 100% worsted wool and features machine embroidered ginkgo leaves along the sleeves in a high-sheen thread.
“Its collar was supposed to be a big bow, but I designed a bias V-shaped collar instead,” she said.
McBride designed the skirt pattern to fit her body shape. It has side pockets, a back zipper, Bemberg rayon lining and a pleated gusset inset using the blouse fabric.
She sewed the gingko shapes from the herringbone wool to form leaves, then felted them using a boiled wool technique and finally hand-stitched them to the outer garments.
Sewing has been part of McBride’s life fabric for some years.
“As a Kennewick High School student I competed four times in the MIWW contest. As an adult, five times,” said McBride, who serves as superintendent of clothing at the Walla Walla Fair.
“Garments are my favorite things to sew. I love to sew with wool fabric preferably over cotton and polyester fabric. Cotton wrinkles easily and polyester is hard to mold and shape. Wool doesn’t wrinkle easily. Wool can be shaped and molded for a better fit.”
Washington Wool Growers Auxiliary and the Washington State Sheep Producers sponsor the Washington Make It With Wool contest. American Sheep Industry and American Sheep Industry Women sponsor the national contest.
Sewers of all ages may compete in the Make It With Wool contest. The wool garments can be sewn, knitted, crocheted or felted. For more information on the contest and how to enter online, see makeitwithwoolwa.com.
“Garment sewing is a skill that teaches pattern reading, math, construction, fine hand skills, and perseverance,” McBride said. “Sewing is becoming a lost art. Wearing a garment one has sewn brings pride and self-esteem.”
