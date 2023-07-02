The first instruction we seventh-grade girls got in our gender-specific sewing class in 1967 at Eckstein Junior High School was to learn the parts of the sewing machine.
It’s not a complicated device. It’s easy to identify and name the presser foot, thread guide, thread tension control, cover plate, take-up lever, needle, bobbin, thread spool pins, stitch variegator, hand wheel, bobbin winder, thread cutter — and my favorite — the feed dog.
Somehow at school, despite it being the 1960s, we learned on treadle sewing machines, a hot item when invented 1830, and powered our projects by rocking a foot on the ornate, filigreed metal treadle.
I appreciated the craftsmanship in the wood cabinet, the ornate, gold flowery design on the machine’s arm and the ability to fold down and store the metal sewing machine inside the wood case by closing the wood work-surface over the top.
We made bright floral rompers in that class, which came in handy when friend Barb and I played hooky for a day at the beach in Winslow across Puget Sound from Seattle. That involved a couple of bus transfers to downtown and a ferry ride and feigned orthodontist appointments.
In high school my sewing projects got more complicated, the most difficult being a beautiful sleeveless, fitted, scoop-necked midi-length jumper dress in pale blue plaid wool.
It was a scary proposition to cut the pattern out on such expensive fabric for fear of misaligning the plaid lines. I laid out and pinned down the tissue paper pattern pieces five times, considering each time how to ensure the plaid would line up from piece to piece, and was ultimately, relievedly successful in matching the indicators so the plaid was continuously connected on all the front, back and side seams.
For my 15th birthday my parents gave me a very modern, portable electric Kenmore sewing machine with zig-zag stitch. The 54-year-old device hums along and serves me to this day with great joy.
The ankle-length nightgowns I made to take to summer camp for a month weren’t without challenges. I stretched out the yards of fabric, ironed and placed the cut-out pattern pieces on top, went to get the pins and came back to a ball of shredded tissue.
Simba the cat thought it was put there for his entertainment. Sigh. Re-ironing and much Scotch taping later, I repeated the process and cut the parts out to sew up to a satisfactory conclusion.
For a maid of honor gown, I chose an advanced skills pattern from Vogue, which intimidated my fairly intermediate sewing sensibility. It had enough pattern pieces to build a 747. The soft yellow floral print for my dress complemented friend Marie’s bridal gown and turned out beautifully.
My machine has made curtains, tablecloths, napkins, dresses, skirts and shirts over the years. It’s helped me fashion garments from the Renaissance and Edwardian eras. It sat idle for years while I raised daughters Caitlin and Kiernan.
When Walla Walla Choral Society decided to perform an all-Stephen Foster concert, we singers wore period costumes from July 4, 1826-Jan. 13, 1864, Foster's brief 37-year lifespan.
I always wanted a big-ol’ 1864 Civil War-era dress. Nine yards of iridescent artichoke green synthetic silk with black velvet trim later, I had a gown wide enough to displace three people side by side when set over the hoop slip.
For Halloween one year, I escorted the grandsons for downtown trick-or-treating, and people dove off to the sides as that big ol' dress cut a swath on the sidewalk just like Moses parting the Red Sea. To drive to an event in it, I just packed all the yardage and flexible hoops under the steering wheel.
In a league of his own, Dad didn’t let gender modes of the day define what he could or should do and so we had a heavy-duty sewing machine on which he made and repaired canvas tipis and tipi doors.
I’m happy to say that by the time younger brother Will made it to high school the insistence to make various classes gender specific had relaxed. Girls could take shop, boys could learn to cook.
Will took sewing and made himself a beautiful corduroy blazer and vest and later a huge, royal blue, clown-sized joke bow tie that matched the bridesmaids’ dresses, then swaned into his wedding reception to surprise his bride with his sartorial choice.
Each time I sit down at my sewing machine, I shake my head in wonder. My parents and grandparents gave me other gifts that have had a lasting, meaningful impact on my life including the life-altering orthodontia that straightened my teeth.
I inherited a sizeable overbite from my dad’s, mother’s and grandmother’s sides of the family, blessed with big teeth and narrow mouths.
Kids called me Bucky Beaver, which I laughed at because it was true, but it hurt my feelings.
The day Dr. Leslie Erickson, my orthodontist in Seattle’s University District, removed those metal wire and banded railroad tracks from my teeth all of a sudden my lips didn’t have any kind of interference.
I smiled so much that my face hurt on the packed city bus ride home during rush-hour.
Girlfriend up the street Linda Mulhaney said, “Oh, you have such a beautiful English smile,” which is interesting because Charnleys are English — how did she know? She squired me around the neighborhood to show them off.
Having straight teeth and a smile has just meant so much to me over the years.
My grandparents and parents also gave us kids college funding and many years at a wonderful summer camp. We are blessed, indeed.
