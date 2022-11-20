Garrison Middle School eighth-grader Kenroy Brown wants to become a career football player.
To gain more game experience, Kenroy vied for and won a spot with the elite, all-star Team Washington to play in the Gridiron US Army Bowl All-Star Games Dec. 11-18 at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys in Texas. The event showcases the best young football players in the country.
The son of Dustin and April Brown of Walla Walla, Kenroy is raising funds to cover uniform, travel, board and hotel fees for the tournament. Dustin will go along as his guardian and is also saving to cover his own airline ticket and travel costs.
“We will be competing against some of the best middle schoolers in the country,” Kenroy said. “I am excited and honored to be a part of this team … Any donation amount is a blessing to me and will hopefully be a blessing in return to (donors).”
Kenroy’s goal is to raise $3,000. Contributions may be made at bit.ly/3BsyRyw.
“December just isn’t that far off when one has a (fundraising) goal to reach,” Dustin observed. He said eight teams each from the West and East coasts will vie in sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade divisions.
The champions will be crowned from the 16 state teams.
A football safety, Kenroy was tapped in December 2021 for a middle school one-game showcase. He then tried out with highlight videos, an application and specify what makes him a good fit for the bowl. When he was picked to be part of the Dream All American Bowl his dad coached as a secondary on defense for the team.
“Kenroy had great tackles,” Dustin said. He was viewed by coach Sambreezie Salanoa of Sequim, Washington, a middle school coach and founder of the semipro football team the Sequim Sharks.
April and Dustin Brown, who met as Walla Walla High School students, come from competitive athletic backgrounds. April was a swimmer. Dustin was a three-sport athlete and after college played semi-pro football for the Walla Walla Stars.
Dustin has volunteered many years in Jamaica where Kenroy was adopted as a 3-year-old. Their son was brought home to Walla Walla in 2012 after a lengthy four-year adoption process.
They also adopted their son’s biological sister as an infant.
“Oneisha is an amazing gymnast,” said “proud ‘Jamerican’” Dustin. He drives Oneisha three days per week to Mid-Columbia Gymnastics Academy in Richland where she excels. He said at one Walla Walla Sweets game, Oneisha back-flipped around the bases.
“We’re very proud of the kids and the hard work they do,” Dustin said. He runs Brand X Method Walla Walla, a kids-only personal training program for ages 8 to beyond college age. See Brandxmethodww.com for details.
While in Dallas, Kenroy and other young players may interact with American professional Canadian football defensive lineman DeQuin Lee Evans. Evans played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Calgary Stampeders, Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions.
The Gridiron founder coaches football training sessions and focuses on building a balance between muscle fibers, cardiorespiratory aspect of the players and running mechanics to improve running speed.
Evans is connected to the 2006 drama “Gridiron Gang,” anAmerican sports film that stars Dwayne Johnson, Xzibit, L. Scott Caldwell and Kevin Dunn.
Dustin said Evans was among troubled youths in a juvenile justice center football league that gave troubled youths an escape from the ghetto.
Evans took advantage of the program and grew his experiences into a career. He was a youth inmate and footballer with the Kilpatrick Mustangs at Camp Kilpatrick in Los Angeles County, California, then played college football and landed a spot on the Bengals team.
