Red, white and blue. Stars and bars. “Let Freedom Ring.” “Glory.” An eagle. These are some of the motifs and colors worked into a recent quilted gift marking a local veteran’s centennial birthday.
Quilts of Valor coverlets handmade by members across the nation, including in the Walla Walla Valley, warm the hearts and shoulders of many veterans.
World War II U.S. Army Air Corps veteran Ben Vegors accepted the gift during a celebration with friends and family on Sept. 24, 2022, his 100th birthday, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
A B-24 tail gunner, he flew 30 dangerous missions over Germany (two of those over Austria) and barely survived harrowing flights to return home and serve as a military chaplain for four decades.
The Quilt of Valor came from the loving hands of local guild women, said Vegors’ friend Dixie Ferguson.
“Ben is like a local legend. So many people have known him throughout the years. He was the longest living military chaplain for 42 years at the Jonathan M. Wainwright VA Hospital,” Ferguson said.
At age 99, Vegors was Veterans Day parade marshal in November 2021. U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers presented him with a statement from the Congressional Record.
While a tail gunner aboard a B-24 bomber in formation on a mission over Germany, in horror, he watched as another B-24 was shot down — the plane he was supposed to be in. No one survived.
Ferguson interviewed Vegors for the Veterans History Project, Library of Congress Archives, where a DVD of that interview is filed.
“The caring work (the guild does) to honor and dignify the veterans is amazing,” Ferguson said.
“Veterans are so moved and emotional to be esteemed, especially many who feel forgotten.”
Another quilt recipient, a Vietnam veteran who suffered immensely from the effects of combat through the years, has been supported all along by his wife, Ferguson said.
The simple gesture of a Quilt of Valor is powerful.
“God bless these ladies. They deserve to be recognized,” Ferguson said.
She said the guild has made and presented Quilts of Valor to other veterans in the past year.
On Sept. 16, Col. Robert Certain received one when he was guest speaker at the local POW/MIA Day. Certain was a POW at the Hanoi Hilton.
During the Sept. 24 Stand Down, recipients included:
- Capt. Al Conetto, Vietnam War combat veteran.
- Navy Corpsman Cye Logsdon in support of Marines in Vietnam.
- Michael Bates, Iraq combat veteran of the Battle of Fallujah.
On Oct. 14, quilts will be presented at the Walla Walla Veterans Home to:
- World War II veteran Ed Meister, celebrating his 99th birthday that day.
- Maj. Dick Shortridge, bird dog pilot, Vietnam War, recipient of two silver stars and three Distinguished Flying Crosses. He participated in major battles depicted in the movie “We Were Soldiers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.