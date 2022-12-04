Sporting a royal blue top adorned with the image of a baby seal, lifelong friend to all animals Shirley Miller was surprised with a gathering in her honor Nov. 16, 2022. It occurred, coincidentally, on her 91st birthday at the Blue Mountain Humane Society, 7 E George St.
The native Walla Wallan has given 40 years of dedicated volunteer service and commitment to BMHS, said longtime friend George Hofer.
A BMHS certificate of appreciation cites the outstanding contributions to the community, animals and people of this area by Shirley and late husband Wes Miller.
“They both gave selflessly their expertise and time to make this a better world. We sincerely appreciate you,” the certificate reads.
About 30-35 friends, family and the BMHS CEO and board president helped Shirley celebrate.
She devoted countless hours to caring for and nurturing animals of innumerable species.
Washington State and the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife granted her a rare license to rehabilitate animals at her residence that were found in the state and beyond, Hofer said.
Through that work, she has prepared many creatures to return to the wild or zoos across the country, including bear cubs, bobcats, cougars and a small breed of African lion. She fostered an endless array of bird species and often mended their broken wings, enabling them to return to wild flight.
In the early 1950s, she and Wes established their home, dubbed “Millers’ Menagerie,” on more than an acre on Delmont Street. He retired from the Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Department.
Their personal animals included boxers, three Capuchin monkeys, pygmy mule deer, land tortoises, a large lizard, miniature wallabies, a large koi pond and most recently, chihuahua Chiquita.
The Millers’ volunteerism also extended to the community’s bipeds. The couple helped out at the BMHS Thrift Store, the Odd Fellows and area food banks.
“We’ve always helped people,” Shirley Miller said in a 2011 U-B story. “We’ve taken them in when they needed (aid). We’re healthy so we count our blessings and we help whoever needs help.”
They drove the Odd Fellows bus to Wildhorse Resort & Casino, picnics and to The Little Theatre of Walla Walla. At LTWW they served as ushers, made coffee and put up posters for each new play, she said. Wes Miller died Nov. 13, 2017.
Born Nov. 16, 1931, in Walla Walla to George and Isabelle “Izzie” Dockter, Shirley Miller followed in her father’s footsteps. He worked for the city of Walla Walla, many of those years managing the Pioneer Park Aviary where at one time she volunteered four hours a day, seven days a week caring for it.
She remains active — maintaining her immaculate, manicured yard and flower garden — and enjoys walking dogs for friends and acquaintances.
In furtherance of her life’s dedication to the animal kingdom and BMHS, donations may be made in her honor there, Hofer said.
