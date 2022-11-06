Dan and I sat in the waiting-room late Sunday night, Oct. 2, watching the clock slowly tick and counting our blessings.
We survived the white-knuckle drive of 57.7 miles safely, admittedly blasting past the posted speed limit, sometimes by 20 mph, on the pitch black two-lane highway to cut the one-hour drive time.
Flustered, we rushed out the door, figuring out our game plan on the drive. En route, friend Stu texted us the Pasco clinic phone number and the address to input in GPS.
I called ahead while en route to stress Alex had a narrow window for resolving the poison she ingested. According to a Google search for side effects, she needed treatment within an hour, or consequences could be deadly.
Tears welling, voice choking, I haltingly told the receptionist that our female Alex is 6 1/2 years old, weighs 40 pounds, is spayed and ate the poison 20 minutes before.
I could barely utter ’K in response when she said the wait time would be long and ’K again when told she’d gather data for their records when we arrived.
Just one veterinarian was on duty for what she said statistically plays out as a high-volume night.
Thankfully, the ER clinic, capacity maxed, admitted our soft-haired, sweet-tempered, orange-spotted, freckle-nosed English setter Alex for treatment.
We listened in the clinic waiting room as other callers were apologetically informed the facility couldn’t treat their pets until Monday morning.
Waiting for the vet in reception, we fretful parents entertained ourselves reading the funniest illustrated social distancing posters cautioning clients to keep at least 6 feet apart to protect against infection and stating, “Keep your distance … at least 3 dachshunds” or “at least 4 dancing penguins apart” or “Maintain social distancing, keep one cow apart.”
Just an hour and 30 minutes before, a container of Ice Breakers Ice Cubes chewing gum — meant for humans —accidentally fell to the floor, broke open and spewed its contents.
Quick as a wink, Alex gobbled up one little spearmint-infused cube before Dan, holding English setter Sage and Gordon setter Molly at bay with one hand and clenching errant cubes in the other, could grab the last one.
Heart sinking, he read the package label and there it was: the No. 1 ingredient, the chemical compound xylitol.
Webmd.com reports the natural sugar alcohol comes from many fruits and vegetables. With a sweet taste it’s often used as a sugar substitute.
Fine for humans. Not for animals.
“Xylitol is present in many products and foods for human use, but can have devastating effects on your pet. If you think your dog may have eaten a product containing xylitol, call your vet, emergency clinic, or animal poison control center right away,” fda.gov said in 2021.
Surprisingly, toxic chemicals lurk in seemingly benign things that can harm our pets if ingested: over-the-counter meds like ibuprofen and acetaminophen; the chemicals in fabric softener sheets that disperse static; sugar-free gum and breath mints with xylitol — deadly to dogs by causing a spike in insulin levels; and even small amounts of grapes and raisins can be fatal.
Veterinarian Julianne Miller told healthfoundation.org that theobromine in chocolate is toxic, possibly lethal, for dogs. The ingredient’s levels vary depending on the type of chocolate.
The animal should be evaluated even if it doesn’t ingest a toxic dose, Miller said. Chocolate can cause vomiting, diarrhea and pancreatitis.
This was not our first rush-a-pet-to-the-vet rodeo. In our weariness we remembered Alex’s three separate surgeries over as many years — two back knees and that swishy flag of a tail.
She blew out one knee during pheasant hunting season several years ago and the other knee the next year, same scenario. Surgery and long recovery both times. How do you keep an energetic dog used to running from — well, running?
And the tail? The tip got caught in a closing door. About an inch of bone had to be amputated and the skin wrapped around and sewn together.
There was the six little snack boxes of raisins incident. We suspect our ringleader, the late Welsh corgi Scarlett, urged her taller compatriot setters to get the entire pack off the counter where it awaited a visit from our grands.
That was an activated charcoal-induced black-foaming mouthed upchucking at the vet’s.
The hazards of running across fields and through barbed wire fencing in search of pheasants has landed more than one setter at the vet’s to repair a three-corner tear through their hide on their backs.
Without question we worry about our pets’ well-being as much as that of our children. The intense, heart-pounding worry, stress and anxiety are real.
Preventing some of these emergencies is a best practice. And cost-effective.
The xylitol gum was put away in a closed-door cabinet, but spilled open on impact. The raisins were set back on a kitchen counter (evidently not far enough). There are no poisonous plants in our yard.
It smacks a little of the Sleeping Beauty fairy tale in which Princess Aurora’s parents hid all the spinning wheels in the realm to protect her from a sorceress’ spell. They failed in the end to keep Aurora from pricking her finger, which put the entire kingdom into a deep sleep. No one could call for help or load up the castle and haul it to a fairy’s house for a counter spell in this case, but the antidote, Prince Charming, rode to the rescue with a sword and a kiss.
Awareness and prevention go a long way. Just like with child-proofing, know what’s in your home for your pets, know what can be harmful. Know what needs to be done. Know who to call.
Put a pet emergency veterinarian’s number and address in your phone contacts.
Check the pantry for toxic foods. Learn about the plants in your yard.
Through fda.gov, I found these animal poison control centers in the U.S. online. They charge a fee for their services because there is no public funding, but their veterinarians can immediately give you expert veterinary advice. I’d call ahead when there’s no emergency to determine if this is what you would need should something actually happen to your pet.
Phone: 888-426-4435
Phone: 855-764-7661
Also talk to your local vet office during weekday working hours to find out what to do if you need emergency care after hours and on weekends.
The four vets offices in Walla Walla and two in Milton-Freewater have varying services after regular office hours. Check with your vet about when they take patients.
A source at Animal Clinic of Walla Walla, where our dogs are patients, said veterinarians have full schedules during regular hours and no time to extend to 24-hour and weekend schedules. Patients are sent to Pasco off hours.
From Walla Walla, help is an hour away, and that’s if the roads are bare and dry and you’re going the speed limit in optimum conditions with little traffic.
And Alex? Perhaps because we acted so fast, she was discharged at 11 p.m. that night and is doing OK.
The treatment involved a prescription drug to induce vomiting. She was released with a vast quantity of fluid for rehydration injected under her skin on her back by her shoulder, which ballooned out like a CamelBak water bladder. By Monday morning it had been absorbed.
Throughout the entire episode, Alex remained alert, tail whapping back and forth, eyes bright. We’re blessed, indeed.
